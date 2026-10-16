Get to know... Saiyami Kher

Currently, I am: Promoting my film, shooting for my brand and rigorously training.
High point in life: When Sachin Tendulkar watched my movie Ghoomer (2023), and praised me.
Low point in life: Seeing a family member ill.
On my playlist: Lag Ja Gale, by Lata Mangeshkar; Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye, by Mukesh; Aave Re Hitchki, by Shankar Mahadevan.
One thing I would never buy: Cigarettes.
Today I’m craving: Gooey chocolate cake.
Last thing I ordered online: A trisuit to swim, bike, and run in.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself a little more.
My favourite subject in school: Theatre.
My secret skill is: Baking. I enjoy making desserts and eating them.
My favourite Sunday memory: Going for a swim with my dad in the lake and eating pani puri.
My plans for next Sunday: Cycling 100 km from 5am to 8am, breakfast with friends and then shooting for a brand.
My most star-struck moment: Bumping into Roger Federer in a hotel lobby in New York. I was so shocked I cried.{{/usCountry}}
My most star-struck moment: Bumping into Roger Federer in a hotel lobby in New York. I was so shocked I cried.{{/usCountry}}
My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.
If I could travel back or forward in time: Go back in time and hope to be directed by Guru Dutt.
The best thing about fame: Being invited to watch sports across the world
The worst thing about fame: The insecurity that comes along with it.
From HT Brunch, October 17, 2026
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch