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Get to know... Saiyami Kher

Published on: Oct 16, 2026, 12:47:25 IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
Prefer HTon Google
Saiyami Kher once bumped into Roger Federer in a hotel lobby in New York.
Saiyami Kher once bumped into Roger Federer in a hotel lobby in New York.
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Actor and endurance athlete Saiyami Kher is craving chocolate cake, shopping for trisuits and clocking cycling miles

Currently, I am: Promoting my film, shooting for my brand and rigorously training.

High point in life: When Sachin Tendulkar watched my movie Ghoomer (2023), and praised me.

Low point in life: Seeing a family member ill.

On my playlist: Lag Ja Gale, by Lata Mangeshkar; Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye, by Mukesh; Aave Re Hitchki, by Shankar Mahadevan.

One thing I would never buy: Cigarettes.

Today I’m craving: Gooey chocolate cake.

Last thing I ordered online: A trisuit to swim, bike, and run in.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Believe in yourself a little more.

My favourite subject in school: Theatre.

My secret skill is: Baking. I enjoy making desserts and eating them.

My favourite Sunday memory: Going for a swim with my dad in the lake and eating pani puri.

My plans for next Sunday: Cycling 100 km from 5am to 8am, breakfast with friends and then shooting for a brand.

My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.

If I could travel back or forward in time: Go back in time and hope to be directed by Guru Dutt.

The best thing about fame: Being invited to watch sports across the world

The worst thing about fame: The insecurity that comes along with it.

From HT Brunch, October 17, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
film promotionfitness training
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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