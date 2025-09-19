Get to know... Shanaya Makani

Currently I am: Basking in the love I’ve been receiving for the music video for Sirra. Shanaya Makani says she would swipe right on Pedro Pascal, because who wouldn’t? (@ShanayaMakani)

High point in life: Working with Guru Randhawa on Sirra.

Low point in life: Struggling with my mental health. There are always ups and downs.

One thing I would never buy: A Labubu.

Today I’m craving: I’m always craving chocolate. Today, it’s specifically a chocolate chip cookie.

Last thing I ordered online: One of my favourite lipsticks. It’s from YSL’s The Inks Blur line.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: I’d tell her to trust the process and her own hard work. I’d also tell her that if things don’t work out, something better is in store, even if it doesn’t feel that way in the moment.

My favourite subject in school: Business Studies.

I’d swipe right on: Pedro Pascal. Duh!

My secret skill: I’m a whiz at parallel parking.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To be able to control my thoughts.

My favourite Sunday memory: Brunch with family or girlfriends.

My plans for next Sunday: Lots of pizza and wine. And maybe a nap!

My most star-struck moment: That will happen the day I meet Roger Federer.

My favourite bad habit: Binge eating past midnight. But I love it.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back to a specific night in New York with my girlfriends. We just wandered around the city for hours and ate the best food. It’s a core memory that I want to live over and over again.

The best thing about fame: I’m yet to experience what that feels like.

The worst thing about fame: Same. I’ll have to wait and see.

From HT Brunch, September 20, 2025

