Every human who has ever slept has an opinion about pillows. We know exactly which one we like. We’ve punched it into shape at 2am, folded it in half, flipped it to the cool side and hoped for the best. We know when a pillow feels wrong. Is there such a thing as a perfect pillow? Let’s separate the science from the stuffing.

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Think straight. Pillow makers like to sell the firm or soft, cotton or fibrefill, this shape or that option. But Dr Harshini Errabelli, interventional pulmonologist, sleep specialist and advisor to World of Sleep, believes that a good pillow is one that lets your head, neck and shoulder “be in a straight line”. So, think of your sleep position. Side sleepers have a real gap between ear and shoulder, so a taller, slightly firmer pillow works well. Back sleepers usually do better with medium-height pillows that don’t push the chin towards the chest. Stomach sleepers are the tricky ones. The position already twists the neck. But don’t worry. Most of us change position several times a night anyway, so the right pillow is often a compromise. Get a curved one that supports the head, neck and shoulder, recommends Dr Errabelli.

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There really isn’t one ‘correct’ pillow height for everyone, experts say. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

{{^usCountry}} “There really isn’t one ‘correct’ pillow height for everyone,” says Dr Hardik Patel, consultant physiotherapist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, and Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi. Those with broad shoulders who sleep on a soft mattress may find that the shoulder sinks, so you may need a lower pillow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There really isn’t one ‘correct’ pillow height for everyone,” says Dr Hardik Patel, consultant physiotherapist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, and Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi. Those with broad shoulders who sleep on a soft mattress may find that the shoulder sinks, so you may need a lower pillow. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clock. If you wake up with a neck or shoulder ache, but the pain fades within half an hour of moving around, the pillow, position or mattress is the likely cause. If it lasts all day, keeps getting worse, or comes with tingling, numbness or weakness in the arm, see a doctor. “People are sometimes too quick to blame their pillow, rather than the hours spent hunched over a laptop,” says Dr Patel.

And don’t stack pillows to stop snoring. Raising the height or hyperextending the neck might feel like a fix, but, Dr Errabelli says, “those things will not work for snoring or certain sleep disorders. See a doctor to find out what’s wrong.”

If you wake up without stiffness after eight hours of sleep, it means your pillow is working. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Sleep on it. “There’s no convincing evidence that an expensive pillow is automatically better,” says Dr Patel. Neck pillows can reduce pain and improve sleep for certain people, but studies on the subject tend to be small and short. A cooling gel pillow solves a heat problem, and an ear cut-out might help a side sleeper, but neither is universally better. A decent trial period is worth more than a premium label.

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How do you know when a pillow is at the end of its life? “Fold it in half. If it doesn’t spring back into shape, you’ll know,” says Dr Patel. Synthetic pillows last around one to two years, and a good memory-foam or latex one lives two to three years. Flat spots, permanent dents, doubling it up for height, or a persistent musty smell are other giveaways.

Side sleepers have a real gap between ear and shoulder, so a taller, slightly firmer pillow works well. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Rest assured. “The number of people who neglect the concept of good sleep is much higher than the number of people who are obsessed about sleep,” says Dr Errabelli. Everything eats into sleep time: Work, memes, S3E5 of a new drama, intrusive thoughts, one more hobby, one more worry. The trick to sleeping well, regardless of the pillow, is to not get worked up about it. “Even trackers are only measurement tools; they are not diagnostic devices.” Chasing a perfect score can push you into what she calls “bed anxiety”.

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Aim for eight hours every night. “If you wake up to use the washroom, you should be back asleep within five to 10 minutes,” Dr Errabelli says. If you wake up without stiffness, it means your pillow is working. As for the rest, Dr Patel says, “it’s mostly noise.”

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2026

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