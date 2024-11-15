Is it bad manners to be on the phone while everyone’s watching TV?
ByUrvee Modwel
Nov 15, 2024 06:31 PM IST
With so much to catch up on in life, it’s become the new normal. Just don’t do it when there’s company. A case for what it means to be present
You go home and switch on the big screen. It plays something comforting in the background. Alongside, the more important small screen is at hand, for doomscrolling purposes. And so it goes, night after night after night, the perfect safe space. You’re in the zone.