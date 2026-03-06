Listicle: 10 celeb chat groups we’re dying to be a part of

Guts. Great group name. It’s giving “you can’t sit with us” energy. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are members. So, we know the Bollywood tea — oops, koffee — will be hot. We’ve already seen Kareena casually roast Priyanka Chopra’s accent on TV, and Sonam said Parineeti Chopra “should stop wearing tight clothes” without blinking. Imagine them all together, unsupervised. We’d sell a kidney for the screenshots. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are in a group.

The Oppenhomies group chat has Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, but not Florence Pugh. (INSTAGRAM/@ROBERTDOWNEYJR)

Oppenhomies. Aka, the Oppenheimer group chat featuring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and the rest of the cast. It was started by Jack Quaid after he got stranded in New Mexico during filming. We imagine that half the chat is just Murphy’s thousand-yard-stare memes as reactions to everything. Not in the group: Christopher Nolan (he doesn’t own a phone) and Florence Pugh, who found out about the group from a reporter. Ouch!

Ashley Tisdale dropped an essay calling her Whatsapp mom group members “toxic mean girls”. (INSTAGRAM/@HILARYDUFF)

The Toxic Moms. In January, High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale dropped an essay, calling her Whatsapp mom group as “toxic mean girls”. The internet figured out in five seconds that it included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor. Then, Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, put up a snarky Insta post calling Tisdale self-obsessed and tone-deaf. We are sure that group was on fire every time a new headline hit. Popcorn GIFs. Screenshots with red circles. Long dramatic voicenotes. We just wish we had a peek.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are part of a celeb Wordle group. Losers get dragged ruthlessly. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Nerdle League. This Wordle group is not for beginners or civilians. It’s got Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and other celebs sparring over not just Wordle, but Quordle and Octordle too. Apparently, George Clooney wins every time. Losers get dragged ruthlessly. We want in, because there’s nothing we’d like more than watching grown, Oscar-winning men spiral over whether the word is SHAME, SHARE or SHAVE.

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield are in a Spiderman group. Cute.

The Three Spideys. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield. Holland started it, because he felt that playing Spider-Man is a surreal, slightly isolating experience. Plus, anyone who wore that suit for 11 hours straight, minus loo breaks, deserves a support group. His first message to the gang was “What’s up with other Spider-Mans? It’s baby Spider-Man here”. Adorable. We hope their DP is the Spider-Men-pointing-at-each-other meme.

Everyone except Ginger/Geri Halliwell are in the Spice Girls group chat. Ouch. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Spice Girls. Everyone except Ginger/Geri Halliwell. Apparently everyone’s been excluded at some point. Mel B has been kicked out at least twice. Once for leaking the 2019 reunion, and another time for getting “too excited” about the 30-year comeback. Mel C has admitted there are sub-chats within the main chat. Whatever happened to “friendship never ends”?

Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana collab in 2023 caused drama with Kourtney, so she made a group without her.

Not Kourtney. Look, we get enough Kardashian drama from the show. But that’s curated and Kris Jenner-approved. The unfiltered version (specifically, the “Not Kourtney” group chat), which emerged when Kim and Kourtney went to war in 2023 over Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana collection, which Kourtney felt was a copy of her May 2022 wedding. Then Kim dropped the bombshell about the side chat formed entirely to complain about her. Kim insists Kourtney’s own friends are in it. Kourtney says it’s just Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie – which is mean enough.

The US figure skaters group for Olympic gold winners existed before WhatsApp. It dates back to 1956. (AP)

The OGM chain. US figure skaters, specifically, the ones who’ve won Olympic gold, are all in here. The group existed before WhatsApp. It dates back to 1956. So, when Nathan Chen won at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, a text was waiting for him: “Congratulations. Welcome to our chat”. This is Illuminati-level cool. We have never wanted to learn to skate more urgently in our lives.

The main cast of Harry Potter are still in touch. They mostly send Happy Birthday messages.

The Harry Potter chat. The main cast of the movies are still in touch. They mostly send each other Happy Birthday messages. We respect the wholesomeness, but we also need more. Have they discussed JK Rowling’s bonkers tweets at some point? The Dramione fanfic? What are they really saying about the reboot? We never got our Hogwarts letter at 11 and we’re still not over it. This feels like the next best thing.

The six OG Avengers have matching tattoos and a group chat.