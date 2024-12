Joker: Folie à Deux. More like folly, a don’t. After all that hype (and Lady Gaga), this was the biggest movie letdown of the year. They did audiences wrong. They did fans wrong. They did the actors dirty. And they basically insulted the rich musical genre with their one-note storytelling. The only thing we can say is *clown face emoji*.

Joker: Folie a Deux was a huge letdown, not only for audiences but for the entire genre of musicals.