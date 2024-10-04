Listicle: 10 sequels we’ve been waiting for since forever

Crazy Rich Asians 2. The OG came out in 2018. Asians have got crazier and richer since. And we’ve watched the movie so often, we now know the words to Coldplay’s Yellow in Mandarin Chinese. The plan was to shoot two sequels back-to-back in 2020 but a little virus got in the way. What’s taking so long? The source material, Kevin Kwan’s bestselling trilogy, is already there. Filming begins next year. Jon M Chu will return to direct. Phew!

