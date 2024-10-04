Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 sequels we’ve been waiting for since forever

ByUrvee Modwel
Oct 04, 2024 10:18 AM IST

Sequels for films like Crazy Rich Asians and The Princess Diaries are eagerly awaited, with updates on production and potential storylines emerging.

Crazy Rich Asians 2. The OG came out in 2018. Asians have got crazier and richer since. And we’ve watched the movie so often, we now know the words to Coldplay’s Yellow in Mandarin Chinese. The plan was to shoot two sequels back-to-back in 2020 but a little virus got in the way. What’s taking so long? The source material, Kevin Kwan’s bestselling trilogy, is already there. Filming begins next year. Jon M Chu will return to direct. Phew!

The plan was to release two sequels in 2020 for Crazy Rich Asians, but the virus got in the way.
We want to know whether Geet’s annoying boyfriend ever make it out of the ganne ka khet.
Someone please DM Zendaya. We need a Princess and the Frog 2 ASAP.
Lady Gaga and Beyonce’s Telephone clearly hinted at a part 2 back in 2009. We’re still waiting, though.
Disney signed on for the third instalment of Princess Diaries in 2022 and went quiet after that.
Since 2017, there have been rumours of an Udaan sequel.
Shooting for the The Old Guard sequel wrapped up two years ago. Where is it?
In 2014, writer Emily Giffin confirmed that she had written the script for a sequel for Something Borrowed.
Watch out for chilly origin stories of Elsa’s powers in Frozen 3, which will be out in 2027.
At CinemaCon in 2022, Lionsgate confirmed that a direct sequel to Dirty Dancing was in the works.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
