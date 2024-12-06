Listicle: 10 soundtracks that surpassed the shows they were in

Bridgerton (2020 -). You may love the show, hate it or just hatewatch. Either way, its music does for the ear what the blind-casting does for the eye – it forces you to loosen the corset and draw new rules. At the balls, they play orchestral covers of hits by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Nirvana, and Taylor Swift. Can anyone listen to Wildest Dreams without dreaming of a certain handsome duke? Dearest gentle reader, we think not.

