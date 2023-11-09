Luxe by chance: How to make every day indulgent, even on a budget
There is such a thing as everyday extravagance. See how little treats can become part of regular life
Indulgence is a tricky beast. On the one hand, it’s so easy to cave in and buy a little something-something we didn’t really need. On the other hand, a little extravagance – fresh flowers, a body scrub, a three-wick candle – never hurt anyone. That’s what we’re saving up for, right?
Get creative. Luxurious doesn’t always mean expensive. Rhea Hegde, 36, a marketing consultant for a luxury online shopping portal, says it just calls for a change of focus. Her mother used to add a few drops of lavender essential oil to the washing machine so their clothes came out smelling heavenly. Since moving from Bhopal to Gurgaon six years ago, she’s done the same. Hegde also recommends keeping a jug of fruit-infused water in the fridge to make warm days a little more luxe. “Just chop up oranges, cucumbers or lemons and put them in your water jug,” she recommends.
Pick the passion. Everything will not spark joy, so invest in the things that do, rather than chasing logos and brands. “I have a coffee machine and I like to buy good coffee,” George says. “I use perfume a lot, but occasionally I’ll buy an expensive, niche fragrance, which I will use sparingly. Just yesterday, I spent some money and bought myself a nice chikankari kurta from a slightly more expensive brand.”
