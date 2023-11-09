Luxe by chance: How to make every day indulgent, even on a budget

Indulgence is a tricky beast. On the one hand, it’s so easy to cave in and buy a little something-something we didn’t really need. On the other hand, a little extravagance – fresh flowers, a body scrub, a three-wick candle – never hurt anyone. That’s what we’re saving up for, right? Everything will not spark joy, so invest in the things that do, rather than chasing logos and brands. (Louis Vuitton)

Keep a jug of fruit-infused water in the fridge to get a little treat when you’re parched. (Shutterstock)

Get creative. Luxurious doesn’t always mean expensive. Rhea Hegde, 36, a marketing consultant for a luxury online shopping portal, says it just calls for a change of focus. Her mother used to add a few drops of lavender essential oil to the washing machine so their clothes came out smelling heavenly. Since moving from Bhopal to Gurgaon six years ago, she’s done the same. Hegde also recommends keeping a jug of fruit-infused water in the fridge to make warm days a little more luxe. “Just chop up oranges, cucumbers or lemons and put them in your water jug,” she recommends. At home, use the “nice” dinner plates and glassware every day. (Vigneto)

Pick the passion. Everything will not spark joy, so invest in the things that do, rather than chasing logos and brands. “I have a coffee machine and I like to buy good coffee,” George says. “I use perfume a lot, but occasionally I’ll buy an expensive, niche fragrance, which I will use sparingly. Just yesterday, I spent some money and bought myself a nice chikankari kurta from a slightly more expensive brand.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON