Friday, May 16, 2025
Move on: Why is HR still stuck on mom and dad as emergency contacts?

ByReya Mehrotra
May 16, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Most of us live far from home, rely on friends more than family and fall back on buddy networks. Yet, emergency contact info is still stuck in the past

It’s just a bit of data. Employers, landlords, clinics, even those sketchy guys running adventure sports need to know whom to call in case you need medical assistance on their watch. There’s no law governing who an Indian citizen can list in this field. But both public and private companies tend to insist on a parent, spouse or blood relative. Here’s where it gets thorny: As more of us live away from home, the most reliable port of call is more often a friend, a mentor, an LGBTQ+ ally, a neighbour, perhaps even that nice guy from five Hinge dates ago who became a Platonic buddy. It’s a matter of life and death, not bureaucracy. Who’s going to explain this to the authorities?

These days, the most reliable port of call is often a mentor, an LGBTQ+ ally, or even that Hinge date-turned-BFF. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Good friends aren’t just there when things get rough, they hold off rough weather in the first place. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
For those living away from home, lovers, trusted friends or neighbours are often better options. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Follow Us On