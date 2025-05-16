Move on: Why is HR still stuck on mom and dad as emergency contacts?

It’s just a bit of data. Employers, landlords, clinics, even those sketchy guys running adventure sports need to know whom to call in case you need medical assistance on their watch. There’s no law governing who an Indian citizen can list in this field. But both public and private companies tend to insist on a parent, spouse or blood relative. Here’s where it gets thorny: As more of us live away from home, the most reliable port of call is more often a friend, a mentor, an LGBTQ+ ally, a neighbour, perhaps even that nice guy from five Hinge dates ago who became a Platonic buddy. It’s a matter of life and death, not bureaucracy. Who’s going to explain this to the authorities?

These days, the most reliable port of call is often a mentor, an LGBTQ+ ally, or even that Hinge date-turned-BFF. (SHUTTERSTOCK)