Nostalgia with Rajit Kapur, “I only had some pocket money, no bank balance”
Describe yourself as a 22-year-old.
I was naïve, insecure and vulnerable.
Your favourite memory from that time?
When I landed my first major TV series Ghar Jamai at the age of 22, and acted with Farida Jalal and Satish Shah.
Where were you career-wise then?
I was floundering! I was working with Janak Toprani as a stage manager.
What was your bank balance then?
I only had some pocket money, no bank balance.
What were you focussing on, professionally?
I was making efforts to meet directors for work on TV and in theatre.
How did that impact your mindset?
It wasn’t easy. You often had to wait for hours in people’s offices. So, I attempted to do my MA post B Com in Kalina, after I passed the entrance exam. But that lasted only three months before I quit.
Your biggest moment till then?
I had tasted fame and was recognised in my neighbourhood as I had performed a children’s play on Doordarshan when I was 12 years old.
Any romance in the air... how was the dating scene?
I only had silent crushes—a new one almost every three months!
What was your fashion sense like?
Obnoxiously rebellious. I wore bright coloured flared trousers in red, yellow and green. I had many friends who would refuse to be seen with me! (laughs)
What was your go-to outfit for a date?
A full-sleeved polka-dotted shirt, flared trousers and high-heeled shoes.
What did you do for fitness?
I swam regularly, and played badminton occasionally.
Your most prized possession then?
My Fiat JKA 8521, whose doors and bonnet would open randomly while driving. I called it my “Jalopy”.
Your celebrity crush then?
Mumtaz, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi.
And your role model?
Vinod Khanna.
From HT Brunch, August 6, 2022
