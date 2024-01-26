One more sequel? Why endless follow-ups fail us all

The trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 has dropped and, even with 20 million views, has made no splash whatsoever. This is a series that has practically zero haters and a fan base that spans the ages of eight to 80. So, why the tepid response ? Because the studios aren’t bringing back Tiger, Mantis, Monkey, Viper and Crane. Director Mike Mitchell says they’re off on individual missions. We’ll get only a “glimpse” of the Furious Five. What does that even mean? Who asked for this? Who okayed this? Why make a fourth movie in the first place?

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) followed the same formula as the 1996 movie but had none of the fun, and failed.