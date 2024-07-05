Rise and shine: How cricketer Abhishek Sharma is adjusting to being famous

In April, cricketer Abhishek Sharma was at a photoshoot, when one of the stylists asked to take a picture with him. He obliged. “She wrapped her hands in mine. And that picture went viral,” he recalls. “It was all over social media that I have a new girlfriend.”

At 23, Abhishek Sharma has already scored the fastest IPL 50 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (SAMRAT NAGAR)