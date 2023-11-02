Rude Drink by Vir Sanghvi: Grape expectations from India’s new wine boom

If you are a wine-lover of a certain age, you may remember a time, around 15 years ago, when the world’s great winemakers beat a path to India. When the government decided that wine-drinking was to be encouraged to promote tourism and lowered duties. When nearly every fortnight, there was a wine-dinner in one of India’s metropolitan cities, where food was paired with the greatest wines from Italy, France, America and Australia. Captain’s Cellar, at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi, is shifting India’s focus back on wine. They serve more than 40 wines by the glass and offer tastings for free. (TAJ MAHAL HOTEL, DELHI)

Even as Indian wine-lovers got used to being courted by Chateau Latour, the boom was ending.

But even as Indian wine-lovers got used to being courted by Chateau Margaux and Chateau Latour, by Sassicaia and Penfold’s The Grange, things began to change. States levied taxes that made the centre’s duty-free concessions seem less and less relevant; in time, those concessions went anyway. The rupee began its downward slide, and imported wine seemed much more expensive. Hotels and restaurants did not understand how to develop a wine culture or even how to serve wine intelligently. Chateau Margaux is at the top end of the global wine market.

Or was it? I have been asking myself this question ever since I went to Captain’s Cellar, the new wine bar/casual restaurant opened by the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi. It is not like a bar in terms of décor or lighting. It well-lit and cheerful, and the emphasis is on discovery. Captain’s Cellar has 42 wines by the glass. And you don’t have to guess whether you will like any of them. The restaurant will serve you a tasting portion of any of the by-the-glass wines on its list completely free of charge. (The tasting portion is 15 ml). You order a full glass (or a bottle, even) only if you like the wine. International brands like Chateau Latour do not represent the majority of the global market.

There is a strong case for saying that I got it wrong. I spoke to Chandni Dhundia, who looks after the wine category at Pernod India, who is optimistic. We don’t always realise this, but Pernod has marketed the best-selling foreign wine in India: The Australian Jacob’s Creek. In recent years it has found success with the Spanish Campo Viejo. Even its champagne brand, GH Mumm, neglected for so many years, has now started to become ubiquitous. (Though there is a global shortage of champagne this year.) After state taxes and the rupee’s downward slide, imported wine from brands like Sassicaia seemed much more expensive.

This is borne out by the spectacular success of Sula Vineyards, which is now worth around ₹1,000 crore. It is a company created from nothing by Rajeev Samant, which only released its first wine in 2000. In just two decades Sula has 65% of India’s growing wine market and Samant is a millionaire many times over.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vir Sanghvi Why hide the papers? Why keep the conspiracy theories related to Netaji Subhas Bose’s death alive? And why deny India the truth about the death of one of its great freedom fighters? ...view detail