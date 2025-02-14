Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A kiss and a curdle

ByVir Sanghvi
Feb 14, 2025 05:22 AM IST

The world is now realising what India has long known: Milk is healthy, boiling kills germs, cheese is safe. Forget fanatics and fads. 

All over the world, nutritionists and food companies are coming to a conclusion that you and I might find a little surprising: Milk is great!

All that stuff about dairy fat being bad and raising cholesterol levels has been dialled down. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
All that stuff about dairy fat being bad and raising cholesterol levels has been dialled down. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Americans who enjoy cookies with milk are now told to throw away the cookies but to drink the milk. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Americans who enjoy cookies with milk are now told to throw away the cookies but to drink the milk. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Milk sales are up and those of its imitators or substitutes are either stagnant or falling. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Milk sales are up and those of its imitators or substitutes are either stagnant or falling. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Without milk there would be no mithai. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Without milk there would be no mithai. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Cooked chai or masala chai are both, effectively, variations on hot flavoured milk. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Cooked chai or masala chai are both, effectively, variations on hot flavoured milk. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Indians have never fallen out of love with milk. We still associate it with good health. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Indians have never fallen out of love with milk. We still associate it with good health. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On