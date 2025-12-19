Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Don’t trip over meals

I have seen so many Indians travelling abroad this season that I reckon we form a huge source of income for restaurant owners all over the world. Unfortunately, like most tourists, we don’t always spend wisely or get value for money. Restaurants near tourist spots are rarely great. Jules Verne inside the Eiffel Tower is the exception. (Jules Verne)

There are no foolproof rules for how to choose restaurants abroad, and what rules there are tend to change from country to country. But for what it’s worth, these are the rules I follow.

Try not to eat at your hotel. India is an exception to global trends because hotels have been at the centre of the evolution of cuisine over the last 50 years. (Though that’s less true now.) In most of the world, hotels serve mediocre, overpriced food. In the Far East, hotel cuisine is still designed to appeal to Western tastes, so it can be bland and boring.

There are, of course, exceptions to this rule (Dubai, for instance) but even when a hotel restaurant is good, it still costs at least 25% more than an equally good standalone. So, save your money. There are restaurants located in hotels run by chefs from outside. (For instance, Heston Blumenthal runs Dinner at the Mandarin Oriental in London.) These don’t count as hotel restaurants in my book.

In Malaysia, the best street food is where the queues are. (ADOBE STOCK)

Always try to eat the local cuisine. Even if a French restaurant in say, Kuala Lumpur, is good, it probably won’t be as good as a French restaurant in Paris. Equally, the best Malaysian restaurant in Paris will not be as good as the restaurants in Kuala Lumpur.

Don’t look down on mall restaurants. In the West, there are very few good restaurants at malls, so you would be nuts to eat there. But this is not true of Asia (including the Middle East), where restaurant owners often don’t want the hassle of coping with corrupt municipal officials and need ready-made infrastructure. There are excellent restaurants to be found in malls in the East. In Bangkok, for instance, even Alain Ducasse’s Michelin-starred restaurant is in a mall. In Dubai, the super-hot Michelin-starred Manao is in a mall. Mall restaurants can excel at all price levels, so always explore the possibilities.

In Dubai, the super-hot Michelin-starred Manao is in a mall. (MANAO)

Don’t blindly trust the concierge. If you are staying in one of the great hotels of Paris, London or New York, and are willing to spend money, then the concierge can be a useful ally. Some top restaurants hold tables back for concierges who can get their high-roller guests in even when the restaurant is supposed to be full. But at tourist hotels, concierges have no clout. Many (more like most) operate on a commission basis and only recommend restaurants that will give them kickbacks. Far better to do your own research than to rely on the crook in the lobby.

Streetfood can be difficult.The problem with the great street-food places abroad, especially the ones that attract locals, is that there often are long lines. You may want to go to another place next door, where there is no queue. But always ask yourself: Why do locals line up for one and not the others? The short answer is that the places with queues are nearly always the best. So if you want great street food, either go when the queues are shorter (early in the evening usually) or learn to be patient or wait.

In Bangkok, Alain Ducasse’s Michelin-starred restaurant is inside a mall as well. (BLUE BY ALAIN DUCASSE)

Big-name chain restaurants are often a waste of money. We live in the age of the chain restaurant. Often, these restaurants are good: It’s hard to eat badly at a Zuma or a Nobu. Often they are inconsistent: Over 20 years ago, I went to the original Din Tai Fung in Taiwan and was very impressed. But as the chain has exploded, I have found that the quality varies enormously. Some outlets are good and some are very disappointing. I guess this is true of many chain restaurants, so don’t blindly go to one on the grounds that the branch you went to in say, Singapore was great. That doesn’t mean that the one in Hong Kong will necessarily be any good.

At celebrity-chef restaurants, always be wary. Gordon Ramsay is great on TV and his original London restaurant is terrific. But does that mean he knows anything about hamburgers or Asian food? The answer is obvious.

Some big name chain restaurants are good, such as Nobu. (NOBU BAHAMAS)

Ignore tourist-friendly Western chains. You would have to be mad to queue up for L’Entrecote and overpay for a mediocre steak. Why go to Burger & Lobster when there are better local restaurants serving superior burgers in every city where the chain has a branch? General rule: If you see a restaurant run by a famous TV chef from the West, look elsewhere. If you see a restaurant run by a top chef (say Massimo Bottura or Mauro Colagreco, Anne Sophie Pic or Alain Ducasse), which serves the cuisine that made him or her famous, then take it seriously. But remember that it won’t be cheap.

Other famous chain restaurants, such as Din Tai Fung, are inconsistent. (DIN TAI FUNG)

Tourist traps are to be avoided if you are looking for good food.If you see a beach shack in Phuket, then no matter how lovely it looks (though a lovely shack is hard to find in Phuket), be aware that the food is likely to be rubbish. That doesn’t mean you will have a bad time; you may enjoy the location so much that the food is secondary. But remember that restaurants at tourist-friendly spots are rarely any good. You have to be a genius to find a place where you can eat well in Times Square, where no New Yorker eats, or next to The Tower of London.

L’Entrecote isn’t worth the queue or the money. (ADOBE STOCK)

There are exceptions. The Jules Verne restaurant in the Eiffel Tower is Michelin-starred. There are good restaurants near the Pantheon in Rome. But on the whole, try not to combine sightseeing with eating well. If you take a dinner boat cruise on the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, try and eat before you get on the boat.

Be careful about guides to restaurants. In many cities, guidebooks and magazines meant for tourists charge money for including restaurants. The model is that 85% of the restaurants will have paid to have been included. About 15% will be famous restaurants, which will be listed free, to give the guides credibility. Always look at a variety of recommendations on the internet and ignore anything that is aimed at tourists and not locals. The only guide I take seriously (in the West at least) is Michelin, not just for the starred restaurants, but for the cheaper Bib Gourmand recommendations.

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch