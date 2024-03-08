Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The real problem with processed food
Mar 08, 2024 09:20 AM IST
We know intuitively that packaged foods, from bread and pasta to sausage and sauces, can’t be a good thing. But is it actually bad for our health?
Do you remember your grandmother telling you that “outside food” was bad? That you should not go out to restaurants to eat? That you should try and eat only at home?
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article