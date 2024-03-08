 Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The real problem with processed food - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The real problem with processed food

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The real problem with processed food

ByVir Sanghvi
Mar 08, 2024 09:20 AM IST

We know intuitively that packaged foods, from bread and pasta to sausage and sauces, can’t be a good thing. But is it actually bad for our health?

Do you remember your grandmother telling you that “outside food” was bad? That you should not go out to restaurants to eat? That you should try and eat only at home?

The problem with food made in large quantities is that it is pumped with chemicals so it stays fresh. (Adobe Stock)
The problem with food made in large quantities is that it is pumped with chemicals so it stays fresh. (Adobe Stock)
To make any food, even pasta, in large quantities, requires industrial processes. (Adobe Stock)
To make any food, even pasta, in large quantities, requires industrial processes. (Adobe Stock)
Truffle oil is often made with molecules that come from petroleum. (Adobe Stock)
Truffle oil is often made with molecules that come from petroleum. (Adobe Stock)
Vanillin can be extracted from pine cones and wood pulp, not from the vanilla orchid. (Adobe Stock)
Vanillin can be extracted from pine cones and wood pulp, not from the vanilla orchid. (Adobe Stock)
Meat products such as sausages or patties are often made in factories. (Adobe Stock)
Meat products such as sausages or patties are often made in factories. (Adobe Stock)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vir Sanghvi

    Why hide the papers? Why keep the conspiracy theories related to Netaji Subhas Bose’s death alive? And why deny India the truth about the death of one of its great freedom fighters?

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On