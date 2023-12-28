Rude Hotels by Vir Sanghvi: Check-in and check it out

Is there any such thing as a perfect hotel? I am not sure that there is. All of us look for different things when we stay in hotels. And if you are like me, a comfort factor is an advantage that is hard to explain. For instance, though I must have stayed in most of London’s great hotels, these days I always book myself into the Taj-run 51 Buckingham Gate. It may not be the best hotel in London, but it is where I feel the most comfortable, because I like the excellence of the service, the delicious breakfasts and the Tajness that the hotel represents.

Atlantis The Royal in Dubai is luxurious and offer guests next-level comforts.