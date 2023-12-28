close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rude Hotels by Vir Sanghvi: Check-in and check it out

Rude Hotels by Vir Sanghvi: Check-in and check it out

ByVir Sanghvi
Dec 28, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Michelin-starred food, suites steeped in history, rooms that face the future. Here are some of the world’s best hotels of 2023

Is there any such thing as a perfect hotel? I am not sure that there is. All of us look for different things when we stay in hotels. And if you are like me, a comfort factor is an advantage that is hard to explain. For instance, though I must have stayed in most of London’s great hotels, these days I always book myself into the Taj-run 51 Buckingham Gate. It may not be the best hotel in London, but it is where I feel the most comfortable, because I like the excellence of the service, the delicious breakfasts and the Tajness that the hotel represents.

Atlantis The Royal in Dubai is luxurious and offer guests next-level comforts.
Atlantis The Royal in Dubai is luxurious and offer guests next-level comforts.
The Four Seasons, Florence, consists of two separate buildings and a huge, art-filled private garden in the centre of Florence.
The Four Seasons, Florence, consists of two separate buildings and a huge, art-filled private garden in the centre of Florence.
The Edition, Tokyo has large rooms with a light vibe.
The Edition, Tokyo has large rooms with a light vibe.
. The Pierre in New York is one of the city’s most iconic hotels.
. The Pierre in New York is one of the city’s most iconic hotels.
Le Grand Control in Versailles is a tiny hotel with only 18 rooms.
Le Grand Control in Versailles is a tiny hotel with only 18 rooms.
The Oberoi Marrakech is a triumph for the group with its huge rooms and gorgeous gardens.
The Oberoi Marrakech is a triumph for the group with its huge rooms and gorgeous gardens.
The Four Seasons Koh Samui is a seaside resort where the next season of White Lotus may be shot.
The Four Seasons Koh Samui is a seaside resort where the next season of White Lotus may be shot.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vir Sanghvi

    Why hide the papers? Why keep the conspiracy theories related to Netaji Subhas Bose’s death alive? And why deny India the truth about the death of one of its great freedom fighters?

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out