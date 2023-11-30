Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: The magic of Morocco
Fewer hippies, more luxury and a hotel that feels like home. Marrakesh is still the place French people go to when they want to dream. Perhaps more Indians should too
“Take the train from Casablanca, going south” sang Graham Nash on his Marrakesh Express, the first hit single from Crosby, Stills & Nash. It’s an instantly appealing song that became one of my favourites when I was still at school. While Crosby, Stills & Nash would go on to release much weightier material ranging from Steven Stills’ classic Judy Blue Eyes to Neil Young’s many songs of self-pity (he joined them for their second album), it was Marrakesh Express that remained a personal favourite.