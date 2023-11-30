Rude Travel by Vir Sanghvi: The magic of Morocco

“Take the train from Casablanca, going south” sang Graham Nash on his Marrakesh Express, the first hit single from Crosby, Stills & Nash. It’s an instantly appealing song that became one of my favourites when I was still at school. While Crosby, Stills & Nash would go on to release much weightier material ranging from Steven Stills’ classic Judy Blue Eyes to Neil Young’s many songs of self-pity (he joined them for their second album), it was Marrakesh Express that remained a personal favourite.

Having held many identities, from hippie paradise to upmarket tourist destination, Marrakesh today is flourishing. (Adobe Stock)