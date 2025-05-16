Shots fired: How the paparazzi stopped snooping and got cosy with celebs

Once upon a time, celebrities despised the paparazzi. Hordes of photographers (men, and occasionally a determined woman) would lie in wait, hoping to catch famous people doing something inappropriate, or just being human, in public. They’ve chased Reese Witherspoon at Disneyland at her six-year-old daughter’s birthday party (one photographer even shoved some little girls when they refused pictures). They’ve crashed into Lindsay Lohan’s car, blocked Britney Spears’s ambulance on the way to the hospital, bugged Nicole Kidman’s house, photographed Jennifer Aniston topless in her own home, and chased Princess Diana’s car into that fatal crash in 1997.

Taimur Ali Khan was a pap darling until we all lost interest. (INSTAGRAM/@VARINDERTCHAWLA)