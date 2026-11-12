Spectator by Seema Goswami: A mid-season reboot

The rest of the world may herald the arrival of the New Year on 1st January but in my household (I am Gujarati by marriage), it has always been the day after Diwali that is celebrated as the first day of the New Year. The greeting we exchange with family and friends on this day says it all: “Saal Mubarak”. That is to say, may the coming year be blessed.

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Which is why, this is the day on which I draw up my list of New Year resolutions, determined that this year will be better than the one that has gone past. Unsurprisingly, only some of these stick while others fall by the wayside with the passage of time. But, for what it’s worth, these are just some of my resolutions for this year.

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No procrastinating. Sadly, over the years, I have become an expert in what can be best termed “displacement activity”. When I should be writing this column, I will be found doomscrolling on Twitter. When I should be working on my next book, I will be found experimenting with a new recipe in the kitchen. When I should be clearing out my cupboard, I will be found immersed in a novel. Well, with a bit of luck and lots of will power, that ends this year (I hope!).

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Get rid of clothes, bags, shoes, books and knick-knacks that overwhelm you. (ADOBE STOCK)

{{^usCountry}} Bye bye clutter. This year will be the one in which I declutter both my home and my life. The last few decades have been all about accumulation – clothes, bags, shoes, books, knick-knacks, etc. – but I now find myself overwhelmed by the stuff I have collected over the years. So, this year will be devoted to deciding what I really and truly love and want to keep and throwing the rest out. The only books that will stay are the ones I intend to read again someday. Any clothes I haven’t worn over the last 12 months will be ejected from my closet. And bags, shoes and other accessories that no longer work for this phase of my life will be passed on to younger members of the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bye bye clutter. This year will be the one in which I declutter both my home and my life. The last few decades have been all about accumulation – clothes, bags, shoes, books, knick-knacks, etc. – but I now find myself overwhelmed by the stuff I have collected over the years. So, this year will be devoted to deciding what I really and truly love and want to keep and throwing the rest out. The only books that will stay are the ones I intend to read again someday. Any clothes I haven’t worn over the last 12 months will be ejected from my closet. And bags, shoes and other accessories that no longer work for this phase of my life will be passed on to younger members of the family. {{/usCountry}}

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Start looking for the ways your body is not functioning at its best, and find a fitness routine. (ADOBE STOCK)

Fitness first. It came as something of a shock to me to discover that I can no longer squat on my haunches – what is called Mal asana in yoga. This was something that I could do without thinking even a couple of years ago. So, when I realized that I could no longer do what is referred to as the “Asian squat” I realized that it was time to concentrate on working on my balance and mobility. Long brisk walks are all very well – and essential to control my sugars. But from this year on, I intend to focus on my agility and flexibility as well, with the end goal being to squat comfortably for a few minutes at a time. It’s not going to be easy; so, do wish me well. And from our home to yours: Saal Mubarak!

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From HT Brunch, November 14, 2026

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