Spectator by Seema Goswami: Chill, rewearing is OK

I am always intrigued by people who go shopping every year around this time to buy what they call their ‘winter wardrobe’. What, I wonder, happens to the ‘winter wardrobe’ they bought last year or indeed in the years before that? Do these people discard every item of winter wear the moment the weather warms up? Is that why they have to go shopping and restock their closets the moment the temperature starts to dip? Or do they simply get tired of what they wore last winter and want to create an entirely ‘new winter look’? Invest in a well-tailored coat. It will serve you for years to come. (IMAGES COURTESY SEEMA GOSWAMI)

As someone who still wears a trench coat bought 20 years ago and who has sweaters and shawls that are more than a decade old, I find this completely baffling. After all, if you haven’t worn your winter clothing for close on to nine months, then surely it will look as good as new when you pull it out of mothballs? I can understand buying one or two new pieces to refresh your look, but a complete overhaul of your ‘winter wardrobe’? No, I don’t get that.

A short jacket in silver or red is perfect when you want to insert a bit of pizazz into your day look. (IMAGES COURTESY SEEMA GOSWAMI)

I mean, how hard can it be to look elegant in the winter? All you need is a few classic pieces that will not look hopelessly outdated in a couple of years time. Match that with a couple of versatile accessories and you can mix and match your way through winter. The trick is not to skimp on spending money on good quality wool, cashmere or even pashmina. That one-time cost will pay for itself in years to come.

So, what are the classic wardrobe staples you need to see you through the next decade of winters? Well, here’s what I would recommend, based on the hard-working pieces in my own closet, which have done stellar duty for me for years on end.

A pastel cashmere coat will spruce up many different types of outfits. (ADOBE STOCK)

A well-tailored overcoat in black or navy that you can throw on to make any outfit come together. You can plumb for a neutral camel as well or go for a dramatic red. But whatever colour you choose, a good coat can see you through decades, so long as you choose a classic style.

Get a shawl, scarf, or muffler in a primary or standout colour. (ADOBE STOCK)

A shawl or scarf or even a muffler in a strong primary colour. I love a strong maroon or even an elegant black and white pattern but even a natural beige or brown pashmina works well.

A short quilted jacket in silver or red is perfect when you want to insert a bit of pizazz into your day time look. You could, of course, be boring and choose a plain black or grey — but where’s the fun in that?

A few cashmere sweaters are the perfect investment buys for your wardrobe. Choose a couple in pastel shades, and at least one each in black and navy. Pair them with skirts, trousers, leggings and jeans; whatever takes your fancy. Throw on a beautifully-cut jacket and you’re good to go.

A pair of stylish, comfortable boots will pull any winter look together. (ADOBE STOCK)

And finally, pull all this together with a pair of comfortable boots with a low heel that you can wear from day to night. Et voila, your ‘winter wardrobe’ is done and dusted.

From HT Brunch, November 15, 2025

