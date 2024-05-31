Tall tales: Cleaned-up biopics are a washout. Give us some drama, please

We’re not stupid. As audiences, we know that a film, show or play based on a real person is hardly going to be a documentary. We know there will be creative retellings, funny bits thrown in, and composite characters to tell the bigger story better. But despite these liberties, why do filmmakers often turn even the most interesting people’s lives into two hours of garbage? Why do some biopics take what really happened and reduce it to a streaming mess?

Timothée Chalamet is set to play singer Bob Dylan in a new biopic.