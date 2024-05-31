Tall tales: Cleaned-up biopics are a washout. Give us some drama, please
ht_print | ByUrvee Modwel
May 31, 2024 03:39 PM IST
It’s biopic season. It’s also a good time to test what movies have learnt from true-life stories and from life itself
We’re not stupid. As audiences, we know that a film, show or play based on a real person is hardly going to be a documentary. We know there will be creative retellings, funny bits thrown in, and composite characters to tell the bigger story better. But despite these liberties, why do filmmakers often turn even the most interesting people’s lives into two hours of garbage? Why do some biopics take what really happened and reduce it to a streaming mess?
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.