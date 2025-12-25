The Brunch round-up for December 27: The week and how it made us feel

Three-cheering. Haim’s I Quit just got nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2026 Grammys. Sisters Alana, Danielle and Este thought they were hallucinating when they heard. Us? We’re thrilled that the first all-women band nominated in this category is theirs. They’re open to the idea of a fourth Haim sister. Adopt us, didi! We heard the Haim sisters are open to a fourth band member. Where do we audition? (INSTAGRAM/@HAIMTHEBAND)

Priyanka ‘Desi Girl’ Chopra walked so Indian baddies could run at Tyla’s concert. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Breaking bad. Look who crawled out of the woodwork after Tyla’s concert in India -- all the Indian baddies. Looks like they were here all along. They were recreating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Dhoom 2 looks and Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl vibe in the 2000s. They’ve been coordinating fits with the gang Katseye too. It’s their moment to shine.

A new study says that beavers, wolves and even deer mice are more romantic than humans. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Staying loyal. First, we found out that there’s a monogamy scale. Then, we learnt that humans are ranked #7. We’re losing to Eurasian beavers, Ethiopian wolves and California deer mice, guys! The University of Cambridge study is making us antsy. Not because we want to be #1. But because we want to know which species breaks up smoothly, and take notes.

TV anchor Jim Donovan just set a World Record for owning over 1,500 pairs of socks. (INSTAGRAM/@JIMDONOVAN3)

Socks positive. American TV anchor Jim Donovan recently logged off, after 39 years, by setting a Guinness World Record for owning… ba dum tss… over 1,500 pairs of socks. He’d wear them on air, show off the ones viewers sent him, enjoyed the weird ones especially. Suddenly, we’ve got workplace goals.

A lawsuit claims Riley Keough is the biological mother of John Travolta’s son. We have questions. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Still processing. This may be the weirdest celebrity gossip of 2025. A lawsuit claims that Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough is the biological mother of John Travolta’s youngest son, Benjamin. Allegedly, in 2010, after Kelly Preston couldn’t conceive, they gave Keough an old Jaguar and $20,000 for her eggs. Alexa, play Suspicious Minds…

Artist Sunday Nobody sank a giant statue of Squidward into the sea to prank future archaeologists. (X/SUNDAY_NOBODY)

Not onboard. Art, schmart. We’d never diss the things that make people happy. That’s why we’re here for American artist Sunday Nobody’s giant bronze statue of Squidward (from Spongebob, THAT Squidward) as an ancient Greek discus thrower. He sank it to the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea to confuse future archaeologists. The prank cost $25,000 – money well spent.

Okie is cute. Okay is fine too. But ‘ok’ is the worst thing you could ever do to us. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Not ok. Okay, okie, okie-dokie, a-okay, kk. There are a hundred ways to say you got the message. But whatever you do, never hit us with an “ok”. It makes us feel like you’re secretly mad at us. Or just lazy. Or quietly enjoying our panic attack. At least toss in an exclamation mark or a smiley. Take this rule into 2026.

China is using hot men to lure female tourists. We respect the strategy. (INSTAGRAM/@CHINA_B.T.W)

Seeing the sights. We peeked over the fence at our neighbour, China. And we liked what we saw. They’re luring women tourists with thirst-traps. Reels show restaurants featuring topless, hot male staff; cafés with six-foot-tall “Ken” baristas; and beefy men you can hire for a “princess carry” up mountains. Some even role-play as domineering CEOs, striking “wall-pinning” poses for photos. Bucket list updated.

