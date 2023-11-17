The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re... I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s song from the Barbie movie, has been nominated for a Grammy.

The teaser for Inside Out 2 introduces a new character — Anxiety — voiced by Maya Hawke. We don’t know how Disney-Pixar does it, but Anxiety looks just like the anxiety in our heads. Can’t wait to watch.

The country, helped by Humane Society International, is the first to sterilise and vaccinate all its stray dogs. A huge win and a great example. Meanwhile, here, we can’t even decide whether good boys deserve to ride the elevator with us. It’s lesson time, India.

Headlines featuring some or the other Florida Man, up to weird stuff, are so common, the Floridans are leaning in. A new Florida Man Games contest will include mud duels, escape-arrest obstacle courses, beer-belly sumo matches and riding a mechanical gator. Even the winners are losers.

