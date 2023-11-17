close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Nov 17, 2023 07:58 AM IST

This week, we’ve been cheering Florida Man, learning from Bhutan, loving Ken all over again and giving Anxiety another look

This week, we’re...

I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s song from the Barbie movie, has been nominated for a Grammy.
I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s song from the Barbie movie, has been nominated for a Grammy.
Inside Out 2 introduces a new character — Anxiety — voiced by Maya Hawke.
Inside Out 2 introduces a new character — Anxiety — voiced by Maya Hawke.

The teaser for Inside Out 2 introduces a new character — Anxiety — voiced by Maya Hawke. We don’t know how Disney-Pixar does it, but Anxiety looks just like the anxiety in our heads. Can’t wait to watch.

Bhutna, helped by Humane Society International, is the first to sterilise and vaccinate all its stray dogs.
Bhutna, helped by Humane Society International, is the first to sterilise and vaccinate all its stray dogs.

The country, helped by Humane Society International, is the first to sterilise and vaccinate all its stray dogs. A huge win and a great example. Meanwhile, here, we can’t even decide whether good boys deserve to ride the elevator with us. It’s lesson time, India.

A new Florida Man Games contest will include mud duels, escape-arrest obstacle courses, beer-belly sumo matches and riding a mechanical gator.
A new Florida Man Games contest will include mud duels, escape-arrest obstacle courses, beer-belly sumo matches and riding a mechanical gator.

Headlines featuring some or the other Florida Man, up to weird stuff, are so common, the Floridans are leaning in. A new Florida Man Games contest will include mud duels, escape-arrest obstacle courses, beer-belly sumo matches and riding a mechanical gator. Even the winners are losers.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out