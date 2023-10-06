Trigger terms: Why sounding like a therapist does you (and us) no good

When did we all become shrinks? Therapists, online coaches and self-appointed experts have broken open the most useful lexicon for mental health. They’ve taught us how to cope with “being triggered”, how to “identify a narcissist”, how to “set boundaries”. Dads, they tell us, gave us “daddy issues”, mums passed on “generational trauma”. Workplaces, social circles, even relationships can be “toxic”. Is this even useful or are we creating a toxic cycle of our own? Your moody pal is probably not bipolar. The Modern Love episode with Anne Hathaway (2019) depicts manic-depressive illness more fairly.