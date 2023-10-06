Trigger terms: Why sounding like a therapist does you (and us) no good
It’s not OCD, it’s just neat. Is it toxic or are you just peeved? Let’s leave therapy-speak to experts, shall we?
When did we all become shrinks? Therapists, online coaches and self-appointed experts have broken open the most useful lexicon for mental health. They’ve taught us how to cope with “being triggered”, how to “identify a narcissist”, how to “set boundaries”. Dads, they tell us, gave us “daddy issues”, mums passed on “generational trauma”. Workplaces, social circles, even relationships can be “toxic”. Is this even useful or are we creating a toxic cycle of our own?
These are more than odd requests. It’s not just therapy-speak but a weaponising of it, misusing the idea of boundaries not to preserve his wellbeing, but to control her behaviour.
