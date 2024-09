So, you’re going to Vietnam. You can’t wait to reach Ha Long Bay and post an unsolicited deck pic captioned ‘Waited Ha Long time to come here’. There’ll be a selfie with the train rushing past. There will be photos of good coffee. You’ll drop pins on all the must-visit cafes. A walk around the French Quarter in Ha Noi is part of the dream.

Mu Cang Chai has stunning views of the serene Vietnamese countryside. (ADOBE STOCK)