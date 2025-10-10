Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Just a little flair up

At a time when Mercedes-AMG’s line-up is getting increasingly electrified and complicated, the new CLE 53 feels refreshingly old-school. It’s a performance coupé that sticks to a tried-and-tested formula: A big six-cylinder engine up front, mild-hybrid assistance, and power going to all four wheels. Think of it as AMG’s modern-day classic, one that blends everyday usability with serious pace. The CLE 53 has a wide track and low-slung shape, which reminds one of the old C63 AMG coupé.

The CLE 53 looks every bit an AMG. The stretched bonnet, flared wheel arches and tight 20-inch alloys give it the stance of something ready to pounce. Its wide track and low-slung shape remind you of the old C63 AMG coupé, but with more polish and less aggression. Frameless doors add glamour. And the rear, with its lip spoiler and quad exhausts, completes the picture.

But this is a genuinely elegant shape, one that could pass off as a grand tourer rather than a loud sports car. Inside is a familiar layout borrowed from the C-Class: Large portrait touchscreen and twin digital displays, contrast stitching, metallic trim, and well-bolstered seats that balance comfort and support.

The car has a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system.

You don’t sit uncomfortably low either, which makes getting in and out easy — an underrated virtue in a coupé. The rear seats are surprisingly usable for shorter adults, though taller passengers will find headroom tight. Boot space is decent, though a space-saver tyre eats into luggage room.

Under the bonnet lies a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system. It develops 450hp and 560Nm, enough to catapult the CLE 53 from 0 to 100kph in a claimed 4.2 seconds. The mild-hybrid system doesn’t just smoothen start-stop operation, it also powers an electric compressor that builds boost at low revs, eliminating turbo lag before the main twin-scroll turbo takes over. The result is a single, seamless surge of power. You can toggle between driving modes, from Comfort to Sport Plus. But even in the more aggressive settings, it never feels unruly.

AMG enthusiasts will probably want more theatre. But the balance of refinement and response is spot on. The nine-speed gearbox shifts crisply, and using the paddle shifters only adds to the sense of engagement. There’s even a Drift mode if you want to indulge, though few will.

What stands out is the composure. The CLE 53 grips hard yet feels reassuring on wet or twisty roads. The steering isn’t razor-sharp, but that’s actually a strength; it keeps the car friendly and approachable. Rear-wheel steering aids agility at lower speeds and stability at higher ones, while adaptive suspension offers comfort and control. Even on 20-inch wheels, the ride quality remains impressively supple by sports-car standards.

At ₹1.35 crore (ex-showroom), the CLE 53 sits in a sweet spot. It doesn’t chase the outright madness of an M4 or the extravagance of a full-blown AMG 63. Instead, it offers serious performance in a car you can actually use every day. The CLE 53 is the perfect middle ground: A car that’s fast, poised, and balanced between adrenaline and elegance.

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2025

