Friday, Jul 26, 2024
What a ride! How one 30-year-old woman is setting records and breaking free

ByUrvee Modwel
Jul 26, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Shady hotels, dirty loos, AirTags, rain, sun and surprised locals. Life on the road looks different for Vishakha Fulsunge. But along the way she’s shattered stereotypes and shown India what women can do. Here’s why she’s not slowing down anytime soon

In 2019, when Vishakha Fulsunge was in college, she was riding her motorcycle near the Belgaum toll booth in Karnataka, when she heard a puppy crying near the service road. “I went closer and saw a group of men playing catch with the pup. I kept my helmet on like I usually do – there’s a camera in it and I can make calls if needed.” She went up, asked for the puppy. They refused.

Vishakha Fulsunge holds five India Book of Record titles.
Apart from being a travel content creator, Fulsunge is also a gamer and an animal-rights activist.
The first time the moto vlogger knew she wanted to ride a motorcycle, she was five years old.
The first time the moto vlogger knew she wanted to ride a motorcycle, she was five years old.
The moto vlogger rides with AirTags on her motorcycle and in her jacket as a safety measure.
The moto vlogger rides with AirTags on her motorcycle and in her jacket as a safety measure.
When travelling, Fulsinge vlogs almost daily, documenting beautiful views and flipping off bad drivers.
When travelling, Fulsinge vlogs almost daily, documenting beautiful views and flipping off bad drivers.
Follow Us On