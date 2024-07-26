What a ride! How one 30-year-old woman is setting records and breaking free
ByUrvee Modwel
Jul 26, 2024 09:32 AM IST
Shady hotels, dirty loos, AirTags, rain, sun and surprised locals. Life on the road looks different for Vishakha Fulsunge. But along the way she’s shattered stereotypes and shown India what women can do. Here’s why she’s not slowing down anytime soon
In 2019, when Vishakha Fulsunge was in college, she was riding her motorcycle near the Belgaum toll booth in Karnataka, when she heard a puppy crying near the service road. “I went closer and saw a group of men playing catch with the pup. I kept my helmet on like I usually do – there’s a camera in it and I can make calls if needed.” She went up, asked for the puppy. They refused.