Winners of the #BrunchBookChallenge 2021
The signature initiative of HT Brunch—the #BrunchBookChallenge—remained undisturbed by the uncertainties of the global pandemic, due to your resilience. The winners have been picked by an online raffle (https://www.randomresult.com/). The hampers will take three to six weeks to reach all parts of India. Please be patient, and feel free to share pictures on social media once you receive them! To participate in this year’s challenge, you must read 60 books in one calendar year between January to December, 15 of which should be by Indian authors. Tweet the title of every book you finish, tag @HTBrunch and use the hashtag #BrunchBookChallenge. 60 winners will be picked in February 2023. Happy reading! For more information, go to https://www.read.ht/L9RM
1@aakankshajain22
2@AbrolNeha
3@agarwala23
4@anuragkumarkes2
5@aravind_aar
6@AshieJayn
7@BhavnaNotani
8@charugupta1811
9@curatorofmemory
10@DeviKMumbai
11@DhwaniReads
12@doonwriter
13@DronnB
14@HemaKRamana
15@ItsYourOm
16@jabalpurwallah
17@jroy_291
18@Jyotsna_plj
19@khyati_gautam
20@KritrishaDivya
21@mannavkarkara
22@mihirgogri
23@OhGhosh
24@om3003
25@PakhiDaswani
26@Paperkrafts_Goa
27@PradeepChinaman
28@pragya46947816
29@pramod_1212
30@PraptiS50651133
31@rchandrasekhar
32@reethu_ravi
33@riitii29
34@RohatgiRiddhima
35@RoshReviews
36@ruc_nig
37@sangeeta1704
38@sanjay030359
39@SHRUTI_THEQUEEN
40@sniggiepiggie
41@souravT0DI
42@Tall_Dreams
43@the_mind_bin
44@TheBookPundit
45@thepostbook
46@sdhall26dle
47@Vishakh97699959
48@11Poetic
49@jainneha86
50@R_Sivaraj
51@SwatiCwr
52@08smriti
53@anirban165
54@PavitraPai
55@Krisha_Gosalia
56@kaverious
57@aditikarande8
58@TopperToppler
59@wordsopedia
60@madhurjyaspeaks
What’s in the hamper?
Exciting books courtesy Aleph Book Company, Bloomsbury India, Harper Collins, Penguin and Rupa Publications, plus goodies from Café Delhi Heights and premium tea brands PLANTAS and Vahdam India. Send us your full name, address with pin code and phone numbers via Twitter DMs!
From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022
