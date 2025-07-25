Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Your Type by Tanya George: Colourful language

ByTanya George
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 10:16 am IST

Look around you. Multilingual signs do more than translate. They indicate where a business is from and how far it has come

What if a signboard could tell you who belongs — and who doesn’t? In India, where most people speak more than one language, signs in multiple scripts do precisely that. One message, repeated over and over in a different script? It’s just hoping that its intended audience will understand at least one of them.

Look closely. Amul’s Gothic lettering keeps its flourishes even across regional scripts.
Look closely. Amul’s Gothic lettering keeps its flourishes even across regional scripts.

In bustling Indian marketplaces, a shop or brand sign must accomplish two goals: Inform (about shops, services, or directions) and persuade (that the goods or services are worth their attention). So, before a designer even begins to choose bright colours or stylish fonts, shopowners must make a key decision: Who’s the sign for? Which communities do they want to speak to? Whom do they want to invite in? In a linguistically diverse India, everyday business rides on this.

Rath Dental Clinic’s sign includes English, Odia, and also Telugu, to make it more inclusive.
Rath Dental Clinic’s sign includes English, Odia, and also Telugu, to make it more inclusive.

Take this sign in Berhampur, at the southern tip of Odisha — it includes English and Odia, but also Telugu, since Telangana lies just a few kilometres away. It visibly affirms who is seen, recognised, and welcomed into public spaces. The idea of a “neutral” language is a myth in India, and barely useful. So, why not embrace the rich diversity instead?

The bonus: The joy in watching languages interact visually. In Ahmedabad’s old city, a garment shop named Autograph uses a handwritten-style English logo with a dramatic underline — and sits between a Gujarati version in the same casual form, and also a Devanagari-based Hindi rendering that omits the headline stroke, so everything matches across scripts.

Autograph uses an English logo with a dramatic underline, with similar Hindi and Gujarati versions.
Autograph uses an English logo with a dramatic underline, with similar Hindi and Gujarati versions.

This visual harmony is no accident. My first strong memory of it was the Amul logo. Even as a child, I noticed its Gothic style, originating from scribal traditions in Medieval Europe and a design Gutenberg took inspiration for his first font back in the 1500s. It suggested history, tradition, authority. And in India, where English often represents aspiration, adopting that style seemed to confer legitimacy. Designers have, over the years, created matching letterforms in Indian scripts, as if authority in English visuals could magically transfer across languages by mimicry. It’s fascinating how visual ideas migrate with Amul showing examples of Blackletter Devanagari and Telugu!

The trend continues. Serifs, those pointy strokes at the ends of Times New Roman or Garamond letters, have crept into Indian font designs, lending it a kind of formality. There is no actual historical grounding for these serifs in Devanagari or Malayalam, but they persist. Simple bracketed serifs are used to match the designs for the English and Malayalam letters at this warehouse in Kochi. Many designers believe that there is no space for serifs in Indian fonts. But these designs are not listening to anyone. They’re going nowhere. And as long as someone doesn’t typeset entire books with them, I am happy to not wage a war on them.

Good designers harmonise signage across languages, so more people understand it.
Good designers harmonise signage across languages, so more people understand it.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the use of Urdu by a municipality in Maharashtra. “Our misconceptions, perhaps even our prejudices against a language… must be tested against the reality of this great diversity of our nation,” it declared. “Our strength can never be our weakness. Let us make friends with Urdu and every language.” That declaration resonates deeply with me. Why limit signage to just the government‑mandated languages? Let polyglotism be our strength, not our obstacle. Multilingual signs do more than communicate. They affirm identity, invite inclusivity, and celebrate India’s plurality, and that’s a worthy cause to champion.

From HT Brunch, July 26, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Your Type by Tanya George: Colourful language
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On