Dhanteras 2024 dos and don'ts: Buy brooms, avoid borrowing money + more tips for Dhanvantari Jayanti

Dhanteras Do's and Don'ts: Embrace the spirit of Dhanteras and welcome abundance by observing key customs and traditions. Here's a complete guide to the essential practices to follow, as well as actions to avoid, to make the most of this auspicious day and invite wealth and prosperity into your life. Scroll down to learn more about the meaningful rituals and customs that define Dhanteras.

Dos:

Perform Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal on Dhanteras, which is the two-hour period right after sunset. This time is considered especially fortunate for inviting luck and prosperity into the home. Know all about puja, muhurat and more here.

Buying brooms on Dhanteras symbolizes the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Additionally, purchasing gold, silver coins, and idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha is believed to bring auspicious energy.

Since a clean environment is thought to attract the goddess, make sure to thoroughly clean the house the day before Dhanteras.

On Dhanteras, worshipping cows holds special reverence. Feeding them chapati and jaggery is a respectful and cherished tradition.

Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine, is honored on this day. Consider supporting the sick by providing them with medicines and care.

Chanting the mantras of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber throughout the day can enhance positive energy and blessings.

Purchasing salt on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. This salt can be used in Diwali meals and for cleaning to eliminate negative energy from the home.

Don'ts:

Avoid buying sharp objects like knives, scissors, or forks on Dhanteras, as these are believed to bring inauspicious energy.

It’s best not to sell any items on Dhanteras, as this day is meant for purchases rather than sales.

Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian or tamsik foods, such as eggs, onions, or garlic. Instead, prepare only satvik (pure) food for the festival.

This day is not favorable for borrowing money; it is advisable to avoid any form of debt on Dhanteras.

Use diyas and lamps to light up every corner of your home, ensuring no area is left dark.

Stay away from harmful or inauspicious activities, including drinking alcohol or gambling.

Refrain from purchasing black items. Opt for bright, positive colors like gold, orange, yellow, and red instead.