10 Amazon beauty finds to add to your Diwali shopping list for festive-ready skin, hair and makeup

Diwali is the perfect excuse to refresh your beauty routine, experiment with makeup and stock up on skincare essentials. Between festive gatherings, family celebrations and late-night card parties, your beauty kit needs products that offer hydration, comfortable wear and a little extra glow. The good news is that you do not have to spend a fortune to find useful beauty products.

Amazing Beauty Amazon finds (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Amazon India offers options across skincare, makeup and hair care, making it easier to shop for festive essentials in one place. From a moisturiser that helps prepare your skin for makeup to a mascara that adds definition to your lashes, here are 10 beauty finds to consider adding to your Diwali shopping list.

Best for a gentle pre-makeup cleanse

A good cleanser is the first step towards preparing your skin for festive makeup. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is designed for dry to normal and sensitive skin. Its formula includes niacinamide, vitamin B5 and glycerin, which help support the skin's moisture barrier while cleansing.

Why consider it: It is a useful everyday option if you want to cleanse your skin without leaving it feeling excessively dry.

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Best for a more even-looking complexion

If your festive skincare routine needs a serum, this Plum formulation is worth exploring. Rice water and niacinamide are the key ingredients highlighted in its name. Niacinamide can help improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, support the skin barrier and regulate excess oil.

Why consider it: It can complement a consistent skincare routine when you want your skin to look smoother and more balanced before applying makeup.

Best for a hydration boost

Festive makeup can look patchy when the skin is dehydrated. Clinique Moisture Surge 100H is a gel-cream moisturiser formulated with hyaluronic acid, aloe bioferment and vitamins C and E. Its lightweight texture makes it an option for those who prefer a fresh, moisturised finish rather than a heavy cream.

Why consider it: Apply it before sunscreen and makeup to help your skin feel hydrated. Choose a size that suits your budget and routine.

Best for defining the eyes

Kajal is a versatile addition to a Diwali makeup kit. Maybelline's Colossal Kajal is worth considering for both simple daytime looks and more dramatic evening makeup. Apply it along the waterline for a traditional look or blend it along the lash line for a softer, smoky effect.

Why consider it: It is an easy-to-use makeup essential that pairs well with ethnic wear, a classic eyeliner look or a bold festive lip.

Best for adding definition to lashes

Mascara can make a noticeable difference to a festive makeup look, even when you skip eyeshadow. The Colossal range from Maybelline New York is an option for adding volume and definition to the lashes. Pair it with kajal and a neutral eyeshadow for a quick party-ready look.

Why consider it: It helps complete eye makeup without requiring several additional products. Check the specific variant before buying, particularly if you prefer waterproof formulas.

Best for a classic festive lip

A lipstick in a flattering red, rose or brown shade can bring an entire Diwali look together. Lakmé's 9 to 5 Primer + Matte Lip Color range offers shades to suit different makeup preferences. Choose a colour that complements your outfit and skin tone rather than buying a shade just because it is trending.

Why consider it: A matte lipstick can work well for evening celebrations when paired with softly defined eyes and a light base.

Best for targeted coverage

You do not always need a full-coverage foundation for festive makeup. A liquid concealer can help cover the appearance of blemishes and under-eye discolouration when applied sparingly. Swiss Beauty Liquid Concealer is an option for those building a makeup kit without investing in several expensive base products.

Why consider it: Use a shade that matches your skin for spot concealing, or a suitable slightly lighter shade for subtle under-eye brightening.

Best for daytime festive plans

Between shopping trips, family visits and outdoor celebrations, sun protection should remain part of your routine. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is a practical option to consider for daytime wear. Choose the SPF and PA protection listed on the specific pack, and apply it generously before heading outside.

Why consider it: Sunscreen helps protect skin from UV damage and is important even when your main beauty goal is achieving a radiant complexion.

Best for smoothing frizz before styling

Festive hairstyles often involve blow-drying, curling or straightening, which can leave hair looking dry and frizzy. L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum is worth considering if you want a smoother-looking finish and added shine. Use a small amount through the lengths and ends, adjusting the quantity according to your hair type.

Why consider it: It can help improve the appearance of frizz and make styled hair look more polished. Remember that a serum is not a substitute for a heat protectant.

Best for everyday lip care

With matte lipsticks and long hours of celebration, lips can feel dry and uncomfortable. Nivea Original Care Lip Balm is a handy everyday essential to keep in your handbag. Apply it before bed and whenever your lips need moisturising. Before applying matte lipstick, allow the balm to settle and blot away excess product.

Why consider it: It is a simple addition to your festive beauty kit, particularly if you frequently wear matte or long-wearing lip colours.

How to shop smart for Diwali beauty essentials

Before placing your order, keep these tips in mind:

Prioritise your needs: Restock products you use regularly before buying something new just for the festivities.

Check the ingredients: If you have sensitive skin, patch-test new skincare products and avoid introducing several active ingredients at once.

Pick makeup that suits your plans: Waterproof eye makeup may be useful for long celebrations, while lightweight base products can work for daytime gatherings.

Compare prices: Amazon prices, seller offers, stock and delivery dates can change, so check the current listing before purchasing.

Don't skip sun protection: For daytime events, use sunscreen as the final step of your morning skincare routine before makeup.

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At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.