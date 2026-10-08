If your festive wardrobe leans more towards understated elegance than heavy embellishment, Chikankari deserves a place in it. The intricate Lucknowi embroidery can make even a simple kurti feel special, while breathable fabrics such as cotton and muslin keep the look comfortable for daytime celebrations, family gatherings and festive lunches.

10 Chikankari kurtis to refresh your festive wardrobe this season (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

From classic hand-embroidered cotton kurtis to contemporary short silhouettes and fluid rayon styles, these 10 Chikankari picks offer different ways to wear the craft. The key is to choose a silhouette and fabric that fit the occasion, then let your jewellery, footwear and accessories decide how dressed-up the final look feels.

Chikankari kurtis for women:

For a festive wardrobe that favours light, elegant dressing, this Ada kurti is an easy choice. Its muslin fabric feels lightweight and breathable, while delicate hand embroidery in floral and geometric patterns gives the otherwise simple silhouette a more refined finish. It is particularly suited to warm-weather festive occasions where you want traditional detailing without wearing a heavily embellished outfit.

Why I’d pick it: The combination of lightweight muslin and hand embroidery makes it easy to dress up without losing that effortless Chikankari charm.

Style it with: White palazzos, silver jhumkas and embroidered juttis.

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Not every festive outfit needs to look overtly festive. This Sidhidata kurti takes a more understated approach, with a rayon construction and embroidered neckline that adds just enough detail to the look. The relatively minimal design also makes it practical for occasions that sit somewhere between workwear and ethnic dressing.

Why I’d pick it: It can transition easily from a regular wardrobe staple to a subtly dressed-up festive look.

Style it with: Straight trousers, kolhapuri sandals and a structured tote.

This short kurti from Seva Chikan brings a more contemporary spin to traditional Lucknowi Chikankari. The terivoil cotton fabric is lightweight and breathable, while the hand embroidery gives it the artisanal character you expect from the craft. The shorter silhouette also makes it particularly easy to wear with pieces already sitting in a Western wardrobe.

Why I’d pick it: If a full ethnic outfit feels too traditional for your personal style, this is an easier entry point into Chikankari.

Style it with: Blue denim, leather flats and oxidised earrings for an Indo-western look.

There is something particularly timeless about a classic white or light-toned cotton Chikankari kurti. This Ada design keeps the focus on traditional hand embroidery while the breathable cotton makes it practical for warmer days. Unlike trend-led festive pieces, a classic Chikankari silhouette can also be worn well beyond one festive season.

Why I’d pick it: This is the kind of kurti that can become a repeat-wear piece rather than a one-occasion purchase.

Style it with: Churidar leggings, embroidered juttis and a lightweight dupatta.

The V-neck and shorter silhouette give this Chikankari kurti a distinctly modern feel. Floral threadwork adds texture without making the design look overly ornate, making it suitable for casual festive plans, lunches or everyday ethnic dressing. Its silhouette also gives you more freedom to experiment with Western bottoms.

Why I’d pick it: It works particularly well if you want your festive wardrobe to feel contemporary rather than conventionally ethnic.

Style it with: Straight or skinny jeans, block heels and a compact sling bag.

This style stands out for its traditional Murri and Zanzeera embroidery techniques, paired with the softer drape of viscose rayon. The fluid fabric gives the silhouette a slightly more dressed-up appearance, making it easy to build an elegant festive outfit around without relying on heavy embellishment.

Why I’d pick it: The embroidery provides visual interest while the fluid drape gives you a more polished route to festive dressing.

Style it with: Flowing palazzos, statement earrings and embroidered sandals.

If you like your ethnicwear structured rather than overly flowy, this Ada kurti is worth considering. The cotton blend combines breathability with a little more structure, while the hand embroidery keeps the design rooted in traditional Lucknowi craftsmanship. The relatively clean silhouette also makes it easy to style differently for work, family occasions or casual festive plans.

Why I’d pick it: A versatile middle ground between a traditional embroidered kurti and a modern everyday silhouette.

Style it with: Ankle-length trousers, kolhapuri sandals and minimal jewellery.

Short Chikankari kurtis are having a particularly useful role in a modern ethnic wardrobe because they do not require you to commit to a complete traditional outfit. This style can be paired with denim or trousers for a more relaxed look, while traditional accessories can instantly make it feel more festive.

Why I’d pick it: Its shorter silhouette gives you plenty of scope to mix Indian and Western pieces.

Style it with: Straight-fit trousers, juttis and delicate silver earrings.

If coordinating a festive outfit from separate pieces feels like unnecessary work, a kurta set is the easier answer. This BHARVITA option combines the traditional appeal of Chikankari-style embroidery with the convenience of a coordinated outfit. It can be kept simple for a daytime family gathering or elevated with jewellery and festive accessories.

Why I’d pick it: The coordinated format makes it one of the more convenient choices when you want a complete ethnic look without spending time matching separates.

Style it with: Jhumkas, an embroidered potli and embellished flats.

Another classic from Ada, this cotton Chikankari kurti keeps the focus on hand embroidery and traditional craftsmanship. Its understated approach makes it especially versatile: you can wear it simply for a daytime gathering or add a dupatta and statement jewellery when the occasion calls for something more festive.

Why I’d pick it: A strong option for anyone building a traditional ethnic wardrobe around versatile, repeat-wear pieces.

Style it with: A lightweight dupatta, delicate jhumkas and embroidered juttis.

How to choose a Chikankari kurti for a festive occasion

The prettiest embroidery is not necessarily the most useful purchase. Think about fabric and silhouette first.

For daytime festivities, cotton and muslin are practical choices because they tend to feel lighter and more comfortable in warm weather. If you want something that can move between festive and everyday dressing, short kurtis are particularly versatile. For a more traditional occasion, a longer embroidered kurti with a dupatta, ethnic jewellery and embellished footwear will instantly feel more dressed up.

Also pay attention to the embroidery itself. If hand craftsmanship is important to you, check the product description carefully to understand whether the embroidery is described as hand embroidered or machine made. Product images, customer reviews and close-up photographs can also give you a better idea of the detailing before you buy.

Chikankari works for festive dressing precisely because it does not have to be loud. A beautifully embroidered kurti can look polished with little more than a pair of jhumkas and traditional footwear, while the same piece can take on a completely different personality with denim, contemporary trousers or statement accessories.

For a timeless festive wardrobe, hand-embroidered cotton and muslin styles are the safest choices. If you prefer contemporary dressing, look towards short Chikankari kurtis. And if convenience matters most, a coordinated kurta set takes the guesswork out of putting an outfit together.

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Chikankari kurtis on sale: FAQs Is Chikankari suitable for festive wear? Yes. Hand-embroidered Chikankari kurtis can look festive when paired with statement jewellery, dupattas, juttis or embellished footwear.

Is Chikankari only suitable for traditional outfits? No. Short Chikankari kurtis work particularly well with jeans, straight trousers and contemporary accessories for an Indo-western look.

How can I style a Chikankari kurti for a festive occasion? Add jhumkas, a lightweight dupatta and ethnic footwear. For a contemporary look, pair a short Chikankari kurti with trousers or denim.

Which fabric is best for a Chikankari kurti? Cotton and muslin are good choices for lightweight, breathable festive dressing, while rayon and viscose offer a softer, more fluid drape.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.