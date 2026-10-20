5 Jewellery trends to know before the festive season: From statement silver to layered necklaces

Festive dressing is not just about the outfit. The right jewellery can transform a familiar kurta, add character to a saree or make a simple co-ord set feel occasion-ready. And you do not necessarily need an entirely new collection to achieve that effect.

5 Jewellery trends to know before the festive season in 2026 (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

This festive season, I would focus on five jewellery trends that offer different ways to style what you already own: layered necklaces, statement silver, sculptural earrings, stacked rings and colourful gemstone accents. The idea is to choose pieces that complement your outfit, suit the occasion and feel comfortable enough to wear throughout a celebration.

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Rather than treating these as strict rules, consider them styling directions you can adapt to your personal taste, budget and wardrobe.

1. Layered necklaces: Mix different lengths for a modern festive look

Layered necklaces are a useful way to add detail to an outfit without relying on one oversized statement piece. Combining a short chain, a medium-length pendant and a longer necklace creates dimension and gives a simple neckline more visual interest.

For festive wear, I would style delicate gold-toned chains with a solid-coloured kurta, a silk-blend saree or a contemporary blouse. If your outfit already features embroidery, sequins or a heavily embellished neckline, keep the layers more restrained so the jewellery does not compete with the clothing.

The neckline matters, too. A V-neck can work well with a pendant that follows its shape, while a round neckline can accommodate a shorter chain paired with a longer pendant. With a high neckline, consider earrings or a bracelet instead of forcing multiple necklaces into the look.

How to wear it: Start with two necklaces of visibly different lengths. Add a third only if the chains sit comfortably and remain distinct rather than tangling together.

2. Statement silver jewellery: Give traditional outfits a contemporary edge

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Silver jewellery offers a way to make festive dressing feel less conventional. From oxidised finishes and sculptural earrings to chunky cuffs and bold rings, silver can introduce texture and contrast without relying on elaborate gold-toned designs.

I particularly like the idea of pairing statement silver with outfits that have clean silhouettes. A plain black kurta, a white co-ord set or a jewel-toned dress can provide a simple backdrop for a distinctive silver necklace or pair of earrings. Silver also works with many Indian outfits, including printed kurtas, contemporary sarees and fusion separates.

You do not need to wear every piece together. If you choose oversized earrings, keep the necklace minimal or skip it altogether. If a chunky silver cuff is the focal point, delicate rings can complete the look without overwhelming it.

When buying silver jewellery, check the material description carefully. Solid sterling silver is typically marked 925, indicating 92.5% silver, whereas silver-plated and silver-look jewellery are different categories. Check the seller's product details and care instructions before purchasing.

How to wear it: Choose one statement silver piece and build the rest of your accessories around it. This makes the jewellery feel intentional rather than excessive.

3. Sculptural earrings: Let one accessory do the work

Earrings can change the overall feel of an outfit without requiring you to replace the rest of your jewellery. Sculptural hoops, geometric drops, textured studs and contemporary chandbalis are options to consider if you want something more distinctive than everyday studs.

For a festive lunch or family gathering, medium-sized earrings can add interest to a kurta set without feeling too formal. For an evening celebration, a bolder design can work with a sleek bun, a simple saree or a dress with a clean neckline.

Think about weight and comfort before choosing oversized earrings. A pair that looks striking but pulls at your earlobes may not be practical for a long event. The fastening, overall construction and weight are worth checking, particularly if you intend to wear the earrings for several hours.

You can also use earrings to balance your hairstyle. Hair worn up or tucked behind the ears makes sculptural designs more visible, while smaller earrings can work well with elaborate hairstyles or outfits that already have a lot of detail.

How to wear it: Pair statement earrings with a simple necklace or no necklace at all. Let the shape and finish of the earrings become the focal point.

4. Ring stacking: Combine delicate bands with one standout ring

Ring stacking is an easy way to experiment with jewellery using pieces you may already own. You can combine thin bands, textured rings and a design featuring a coloured stone to create a combination that feels personal.

The trick is to vary the designs rather than choosing several rings that look almost identical. A prominent gemstone ring, for example, can sit alongside simpler bands. If you prefer a more understated look, two or three delicate rings across different fingers can add detail without becoming distracting.

You can also experiment with mixed metals. Silver and gold-toned rings do not have to match perfectly; repeating a shape or keeping the proportions similar can help the combination feel cohesive.

Practicality is important here. Rings should fit securely without restricting your fingers, particularly if you plan to eat, travel or spend several hours at a festive event. Avoid stacking so many pieces that they rub against each other or become uncomfortable.

How to wear it: Pick one ring as your starting point, then add one or two simpler designs. You can keep your other accessories minimal or echo the rings' metal finish in your bracelet or earrings.

5. Gemstone accents: Add colour without changing your entire outfit

Gemstone jewellery is worth considering if you want to introduce colour to your festive wardrobe. A ring with a coloured stone, a pair of gemstone earrings or a pendant can bring attention to a simple outfit without requiring heavy embroidery or elaborate accessories.

You can take two approaches to styling colour. The first is to choose a stone that complements the dominant shade of your outfit. The second is to create contrast, such as pairing green accents with pink clothing or a colourful stone with a neutral kurta.

Neither approach needs to be complicated. If your outfit is already colourful or heavily embellished, a small gemstone accent may be enough. If you are wearing a monochrome ensemble, a more prominent stone can provide a focal point.

Before buying gemstone jewellery, check the product description for the type of stone, the metal used and any available treatment or certification information. Do not assume that two pieces featuring similarly coloured stones have the same material or value.

How to wear it: Choose one gemstone colour and repeat it subtly through your earrings, ring or pendant. Alternatively, let a single colourful piece stand out against a neutral outfit.

How to choose festive jewellery you will wear again

Trends can help you discover new styling ideas, but the best purchase is one that fits your wardrobe and lifestyle beyond a single celebration. Before buying jewellery for the festive season, consider the following:

Start with your outfit: Decide whether the jewellery should complement embroidery, introduce contrast or become the main focal point.

Consider the occasion: A family puja, a daytime lunch and an evening party may call for different levels of embellishment.

Check comfort: Pay attention to earring weight, ring fit, bracelet movement and necklace clasps.

Understand the materials: Read the description carefully, especially when comparing sterling silver, plated jewellery, gold and gemstone pieces.

Think about repeat wear: Ask whether you could style the piece with at least two or three outfits you already own.

Set a realistic budget: You can create an interesting festive look with a few carefully chosen accessories rather than buying a complete matching set.

The most useful festive jewellery trends are the ones you can adapt to your personal style. Layered necklaces add dimension, statement silver introduces contrast, sculptural earrings draw attention to the face, stacked rings offer room for experimentation and gemstone accents bring colour to simpler outfits.

You do not have to adopt all five trends at once. Choose one that works with your existing wardrobe, experiment with the pieces you already own and invest in something new only if it fills a genuine gap. The result can feel festive and individual without making every celebration an excuse to buy a new outfit or jewellery set.

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Jewellery trends: FAQs What are the top jewellery trends to try this festive season? Layered necklaces, statement silver jewellery, sculptural earrings, stacked rings and colourful gemstone accents are five styling directions to consider for festive outfits.

What should I consider before buying festive jewellery? Check the materials, comfort, fastening, care instructions and price. Choose pieces that complement your existing wardrobe and can be worn for multiple occasions rather than just one celebration.

How can I make my festive jewellery look modern? Experiment with mixed metals, combine rings with different designs, or choose contemporary earrings with a traditional outfit. Keeping one accessory as the focal point helps create a balanced look.

How can I style jewellery with traditional Indian outfits? I recommend balancing your jewellery with your outfit. Pair a simple kurta with statement earrings or a silver necklace, or style a saree with layered chains and delicate rings.

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