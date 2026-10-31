5 shades of red lipsticks I tried on my skin tone, that every woman deserves in her dresser

Let me be honest, I am a little weak when it comes to picking a lipstick, and why shouldn't that be? After all, a single shade can make or break your entire look. And when it comes to choosing a single shade, red is my obvious choice. I mean, red goes with almost every outfit or occasion.

I tried these 5 red lipsticks on my skin tone (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Be it a sassy little black dress for the after-party, a casual fun day with your besties, or even a coffee date with someone just right swapped, a red shade has to be in every girl's dresser.

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Whether you are a fan of matte shades or need that ultimate shimmer, there is a red lipstick for everyone. Having said that, red also suits almost every Indian skin tone. However, finding the right red is not always easy. Some shades lean towards orange, others have cool blue undertones, while a few offer a deeper, wine-inspired finish. The texture matters, too. While matte lipsticks are ideal when I want a bold, defined look, creamy formulas appeal to me when comfort is a priority.

So, I dug a little deeper and explored five red lipsticks on my skin tone, from bright cherry red to rich crimson. Each offers a slightly different interpretation of this timeless colour, making it easier to find a shade that complements my makeup preferences and the occasion.

5 shades of red that have a permanent spot in my dresser and in my handbag:

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Ambitious: A bold, statement red

When I want a red that stands out, a bright, cool-toned shade is one of the first options I consider. Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Ambitious is known for its striking red colour and intense pigmentation. Its bold finish makes it a suitable choice for occasions when I want my lips to be the focal point of my makeup.

I would pair this shade with softly defined eyes, a little blush and a neutral base to keep the overall look balanced. It can work particularly well for evening outings, parties and festive celebrations. The liquid lipstick format also appeals to me when I want a defined lip look rather than a sheer wash of colour.

Best suited for: Bold makeup looks, parties and evening wear.

Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Red Velvet: A classic red for everyday glam

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A classic red lipstick does not necessarily have to be reserved for special occasions. Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Red Velvet is an option I would consider when looking for a versatile red that can complement both traditional and contemporary outfits.

What appeals to me about this pick is its matte liquid format, which suits the look I want when I am aiming for a more defined finish. I would wear it with a crisp white shirt and minimal accessories for a simple yet polished look, or pair it with ethnic wear for a festive occasion.

Since matte liquid lipsticks can emphasise dry patches, I would prep my lips with a little balm and allow it to absorb before applying the colour. This small step can help create a smoother-looking finish.

Best suited for: Work-to-evening looks, festive wear and classic red-lip makeup.

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in 640 Red Liberation: A rich, wearable red

For days when I prefer a traditional lipstick bullet over a liquid formula, Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick in 640 Red Liberation is worth considering. Its rich red shade offers a more classic approach to statement lips, while the creamy matte format is appealing to those who prefer a lipstick that glides on rather than a liquid formula that sets down.

I would reach for this type of lipstick when I want to build my makeup gradually. One layer can create a softer look, while a more precise application can make the colour appear bolder. It would also pair well with a simple eyeliner look and lightly defined brows.

Best suited for: Everyday red lips, lunch outings and occasions when I prefer a classic lipstick bullet.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance in Le Rouge Paris 420: A sophisticated red

When I want my lipstick to look elegant rather than overly bright, I gravitate towards deeper, more refined reds. L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance in Le Rouge Paris 420 is another option to explore on Amazon.in.

I would consider this shade for occasions when I want a statement lip that works with a more sophisticated makeup look. A soft brown eyeshadow, subtle contour and a neutral blush could complement it beautifully. The liquid matte format may also appeal to those who prefer a more defined finish.

For me, the key to wearing a bold red comfortably is to keep the rest of the makeup simple and ensure the lip colour is applied neatly.

Best suited for: Dinner dates, evening events and polished party makeup.

Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick in Red Rules The World: A timeless matte finish

My fifth pick is Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick in Red Rules The World. I like the idea of having a traditional matte lipstick in my collection because it offers a straightforward way to create a bold lip without reaching for a liquid formula.

I would pair this shade with a little mascara and a natural-looking base for an understated yet put-together appearance. It could also be an option for occasions when I want to wear red lipstick with a black dress or a classic Indian outfit.

As with any matte lipstick, I would check how the formula feels on my lips and reapply after meals if needed. The actual colour payoff can also vary depending on natural lip pigmentation and how the lipstick is applied.

Best suited for: Classic red-lip looks, dinner outings and special occasions.

Which red lipstick shade would I choose?

These five options demonstrate how different red lipstick formulas and shades can create distinct looks. A bright red works when I want to make a statement, while a classic or deeper red can offer a more understated, sophisticated finish.

Before choosing one, I would consider my skin's undertone, preferred texture and the occasion. I would also check the latest Amazon.in listings for availability, prices and customer reviews, as these can change over time.

Ultimately, the best red lipstick is one that makes me feel comfortable and confident. Whether I prefer a creamy bullet or a matte liquid formula, there is no reason to limit myself to just one shade of red.

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