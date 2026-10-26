Katrina Kaif's makeup artist, Daniel Bauer, shares expert tips for effortless festive glam, skin prep and long-lasting makeup

Festive makeup does not have to mean heavy foundation, elaborate eye looks or a bag full of products. Sometimes, a well-prepped base, a flattering blush and a lip colour that complements your outfit are all you need to create a polished look. As festive celebrations bring long working days, family gatherings and evening parties, the challenge is to find a makeup routine that feels comfortable, looks natural and can be refreshed when needed. Katrina Kaif's makeup artist, Daniel Bauer, shares expert tips (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer believes that great makeup is less about following trends and more about understanding your skin, features and personal preferences. In his view, runway-inspired beauty is often far more wearable than it appears, with natural-looking skin, subtle eye definition and soft lip colours forming the foundation of many fashion-show looks.

For working women juggling professional commitments and festive plans, this approach offers a practical starting point. Good skin preparation, choosing suitable base products and understanding how different formulations work together can help create a more seamless finish.

In this conversation, Bauer shares his approach to festive glam, from achieving luminous, skin-like coverage and incorporating metallic accents to building a minimal makeup kit and choosing products for longer celebrations. His central message is simple: makeup should enhance individuality, not hide it.

Q. How can women translate runway-inspired beauty trends into wearable festive looks?

Daniel Bauer: For the vast majority of fashion shows I do, the makeup is very natural. The skin is on show, paired with a soft lip tint or subtle eye contour. Runway makeup is often far more muted than people imagine; the loud, avant-garde looks are a very vocal minority. I firmly believe most fashion show makeup looks work perfectly on the runway and on the consumer. You don't necessarily need to adapt runway makeup to make it wearable. The reality is that most of it already is. The outrageous looks tend to get the headlines, but their impact is often short-lived.

What I would like women to take from runway looks is the recognition of how stunning every skin tone and body shape can be. It's real and wearable. Fashion shows tend to identify which features of a model to enhance, be it skin, lips or eyes. A no-makeup look can be as stunning as full glam; what matters is understanding which features to enhance. I always recommend trying out makeup all year round. Makeup isn't just for Diwali; it can be for life.

Q. Which three makeup trends will define the festive season this year?

Daniel Bauer: Unpopular opinion, but I don’t believe in trends. Trends are nonsense, mostly inventions by marketing interns. Great makeup is great makeup, and what works works. Great makeup I’d recommend this festive season: love your skin tone, take care of your skin and don’t be scared of colour.

Q. How can women achieve luminous, skin-like coverage without compromising on longevity?

Daniel Bauer: Long-lasting makeup is a myth, even more so when you are in India. Makeup needs to be touched up. One guaranteed way to ensure your skin doesn’t look luminous is by using the wrong shade and not following proper skin prep. Luminous is when your natural skin shines. You want less coverage, not more. You want moisturisers that work with your base products and not against them. Ditch the fixing spray, invest in a translucent setting powder, and carry a Hya Glam 4-in-1 to touch up on the go. I always look for products that are comfortable, easy to blend, and deliver impact without too much effort. That’s the philosophy behind a great quick-glam routine, and one product I’m impressed by is the Lakmē 9to5 Hya Glam.

Q. What are your five must-have products for a desk-to-dinner makeup transformation?

Daniel Bauer: Going from desk to dinner makeup is all about the skin prep. Great foundation is more than just one product; always follow these steps: moisturise, conceal or correct, followed by the right shade of foundation.

Foundation, 99% of the time, requires two shades, as almost nobody has evenly toned skin. Sometimes our forehead or nose is a little warmer than our cheeks or neck, so having two shades helps create a more natural finish.

When shopping for makeup, products are mostly made from three formulations: water-based, silicone-based or oil-based. Ideally, your base products should work well together. Don’t mix a water-based foundation with an oil-based concealer without checking how the formulas perform together. If you are new to makeup, I’d recommend sticking to silicone-based makeup products for a consistent base.

My five must-haves are: 1) moisturiser, 2) concealer or corrector, 3) two foundation shades, 3) cream blush and 4) powder blush and 5) signature nude lip shade. Invest in a cream blush, which you work in with your foundation, and a powder blush, which you can apply throughout the day. Using both helps the colour last longer, look more natural and give your skin a fresh, youthful tone. For the transition from desk to dinner, a quick blush touch-up can make all the difference.

Q. How can women refresh tired-looking skin and revive fading makeup in under 10 minutes? What would your five-minute festive glam routine look like for a working woman?

Daniel Bauer: Let’s bust a major industry myth: great makeup takes time, and bad makeup takes no time at all. If you only have 10 minutes to fix tired makeup, I’d recommend finding 10 more minutes and reapplying it correctly. Quick fixes don’t work, but the right technique will have you glam all day.

Q. What is the best way to incorporate metallic accents and high-shine finishes without making a look feel excessive?

Daniel Bauer: I love this question. Excessive is very subjective, and what is too much for some is not enough for others. Find what makes you happy and smile. If you don’t smile when your makeup is complete, maybe it’s not ready yet. When it comes to metallic accents, start with a little shimmer in the corners of your eyes. As you become more familiar with how metallics look on you, experiment with a dark-toned metallic liner and gradually explore more vibrant shades. Metallic tones can be absolutely stunning, and I just love them. On Indian skin tones, they can look incredible, whether you prefer a subtle shimmer or a much bolder statement.

Q. How are skincare-infused makeup formulations changing festive beauty routines?

Daniel Bauer: Great makeup with skin-loving properties is not a novelty purchase or something to consider only for the festive season. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides and peptides are increasingly finding their way into foundations, concealers and lip products, combining makeup with skincare benefits. The result can be a more hydrated, comfortable, skin-like finish.

I feel we need to shift the conversation around makeup and skincare being festive purchases. They’re not. Looking after your skin and choosing makeup that enhances it should be a year-round commitment.

Q. Which multitasking products offer the most versatility for women who want to carry a minimal makeup kit?

Daniel Bauer: I love products that work hard. The Lakmē 9to5 Hya Glam 4-in-1 Face Palette is a great example, with concealer, compact, blush and highlighter all in one. Why carry four products when one can do the job? I always look for products that are comfortable, easy to blend and deliver impact without too much effort. For me, great makeup is about technique, not how many products you carry. Keep it simple, know what works for your skin, and you can achieve a great look without carrying your entire makeup bag.

Q. How can women make their makeup last through long celebrations without frequent touch-ups?

Daniel Bauer: Makeup done correctly lasts, but if you don’t follow the two non-negotiables, it will never last long enough and will look like it was done in the dark.

Chemical Clash

Makeup products are mostly made from three bases: water, silicone, or oil. The best makeup application requires everything to be from the same family. Don’t mix a water-based foundation with an oil-based concealer. I’d recommend sticking to all silicone-based makeup products

Shade Deniers

If your friends tell you that you look great when you make your foundation 3 shades lighter, question if you truly need them in your life. Know your shade, accept it and come to terms with it. It’s your skin, love it, and you will be stunning with or without makeup

Q. Which festive makeup trend would you encourage every woman to try at least once this season, regardless of her usual makeup style?

Daniel Bauer: I’ve never believed in telling women what trends they should follow. Try something new today and every day. What’s the worst that can happen? You just wipe it off and try again. Look at what you’re wearing. Your outfit will have one or two substantive colours. Find a makeup colour that complements them. Identify three lip shades: one the younger version of you would have loved, one for who you are now, and one for who you will be when you’re older. Try to wear all three over the festive period…you’ll be amazed.

Q. What beauty rule do you think women should feel free to break when experimenting with festive makeup?

Daniel Bauer: Break every rule; don’t let anyone dictate what is appropriate, right or wrong when it comes to your face. Don’t take beauty advice from stranger influencers who don’t know you or your face. Be you; you know you best.

Q. What is your biggest piece of advice for achieving effortless festive glam while still feeling comfortable and confident in your own skin?

Daniel Bauer: Bad makeup, you remember the makeup. Great makeup, you remember the person.

For me, festive glam should never be about hiding who you are or feeling uncomfortable in your own skin. Understand your face, learn what works for you, and choose makeup that enhances your features rather than disguises them. You don't need more product or the latest trend to look dressed up. When makeup works, you feel confident, you feel like yourself, and you can forget about the makeup and enjoy the occasion.

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