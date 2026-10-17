Nat Habit’s Swagatika Das on modern Ayurveda, skincare trends and why a simpler routine may work better

The beauty industry has come a long way from traditional skincare rituals involving kitchen ingredients, herbal preparations and homemade ubtans. Today, consumers have access to an extensive range of serums, exfoliants, moisturisers and treatments, each promising to address specific skin concerns. Nat Habit’s Swagatika Das on modern Ayurveda By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

For Swagatika Das, CEO and co-founder of Nat Habit, this intersection of tradition and modernity was central to the brand's founding philosophy. Her experience as a consumer made her recognise a gap between the natural beauty rituals she grew up with and the convenience offered by contemporary beauty products. She wanted to bring these two worlds together by developing Ayurvedic-inspired skincare and haircare products that combine traditional ingredients with modern formulation techniques and formats suited to everyday use.

Q. Nat Habit began with the idea of making traditional Ayurvedic beauty rituals more convenient for modern consumers. What personal gap made you believe this brand was needed? Swagatika Das: Nat Habit was born from a gap where I felt myself as a consumer. Growing up with Ayurveda and natural skincare and haircare methods, I found that modern beauty products often put both spheres in conflict. The traditions of beauty culture possess a certain simplicity and freshness, as they are based on natural ingredients, whereas modern products are characterised by convenience and advanced technologies. There was a desire to bring these two worlds together, to keep the Ayurvedic tradition in the contemporary way, to make it more fresh, well-balanced, scientifically engineered, and easier to be used in everyday life. That idea has prompted the creation of Nat Habit.

Q. You have spoken about making Ayurveda relevant to modern lifestyles. What does “modern Ayurveda” mean to you today? Swagatika Das: For me, modern Ayurveda is not about changing Ayurveda to make it fashionable. It is about taking the principles that have always made it relevant and finding a way to fit them into how people live today. Consumers want convenience, efficacy and a better understanding of what they are putting on their skin. Modern Ayurveda is about bringing together that traditional wisdom with research, formulation science and formats that people can use consistently in their everyday routines.

Q. Nat Habit has taken a rather different approach to personal care with its focus on freshness and in-house manufacturing. What has been the biggest challenge in scaling this model? Swagatika Das: The biggest challenge is to scale the freshness without undermining the essence of what makes it meaningful. While growing, we have worked on developing natural preservation mechanisms and have continuously worked on evolving the manufacturing and supply chain process to scale while not impacting the effectiveness and integrity of Fresh Ayurveda. Scaling in itself is one challenge, but to scale while being true to what makes your products unique is a different challenge altogether.

Since the products are fresh, a lot of the processes, from manufacturing to how it reaches the ultimate consumer is developed in-house, giving us greater control over the process and the final quality. However, this also demands a completely different approach to inventory, forecasting and distribution as compared to a typical shelf-life product.

The approach has been to build around the product philosophy rather than moulding the product to suit the supply chain requirements. While scaling, the focus would be to ensure that the consumer keeps experiencing the same freshness, efficacy and integrity of the brand that has been so thoughtfully created.

Q. The beauty market is crowded with brands using terms such as “natural”, “clean” and “Ayurvedic”. How can consumers distinguish genuine product philosophy from marketing claims? Swagatika Das: Being clean or rooted in Ayurveda is not simply about using just the right words in a brand story or putting a familiar Ayurvedic ingredient on the label. It is the ingredient itself, its source and processing and its role in the final formulations that matter. Consumers need to look not only at what is on the front of the pack but also understand what goes into the product, how it is made and how to back up the claims.

It is here that efficacy, product testing and third-party certifications have an important role. Independent validation is a great way to go beyond what a brand says about itself and can help establish trust and credibility. Certifications, testing, transparency and information around ingredients and manufacturing and, wherever applicable, evidence to substantiate claims of efficacy give the consumer something more tangible to work with beyond a set of claims.

Consumer experiences are a great validation today. Reviews, those who have actually used and their experiences and word of mouth can go a long way in helping consumers understand how effective a product really is. There is a push to be more informed and to research ingredients, look at reviews and question if the product really is as it is promised.

The shift for the industry is also from making claims to substantiating claims. A brand’s philosophy needs to be reflected in ingredients, formulation, manufacturing and the efficacy of the final product. Trust is established when a brand’s claims are matched with consumer experience.

Q. “Natural” does not automatically mean “safe” or suitable for every skin type. What are some misconceptions about natural skincare that you would like consumers to understand? Swagatika Das: One of the biggest misconceptions about “natural” is that it is inherently safe/suitable for everyone. Skin is individual, and an ingredient being natural does not mean that it is going to work the same way for everyone. It is this very reason that efficacy/safety has to be established through the proper processes and shouldn't be assumed to be inherently true just because the ingredient's source is natural.

At Nat Habit, that's why we subject our herbs to multiple tests for purity and potency. Microbial/contamination tests are also run. Dermatological testing is done for skin compatibility, and for some products, clinical trials are done for efficacy. Manufacturing and processing also have to follow GMP and AYUSH guidelines, including the formulation and packing processes.

When it comes to the average consumer, the most important thing is to look beyond just the word 'natural' and understand that there is a lot that goes into a formulation for it to be considered good enough for you. The onus is on us to move beyond the binary of natural Vs synthetic and instead focus on whether the product is safe, well formulated and properly tested for the intended purpose. Natural ingredients can provide immense benefits, but we must make sure that they are responsibly sourced, processed, formulated and tested.

Q. How can traditional Ayurvedic ingredients be combined with modern formulation science without losing their original benefits or context? Swagatika Das: The two should not be viewed as opposing forces. Ayurveda gives us an understanding of ingredients, their traditional use as well as the principles behind their usage. Modern science helps us to understand how we can preserve that value, formulate it effectively and deliver it in a way that is relevant to the modern consumer.

With many Ayurvedic herbs and botanicals, the freshness of the ingredient as well as the stage at which the ingredient is processed can have a significant impact on the potency. Our approach is to process these ingredients when they are fresh, using appropriate extraction techniques to capture their active components and retain as much of its potency as possible. There is a desire to preserve the beneficial properties of the ingredients through the extraction process, and maximise their effectiveness when used in the formulation. This is where science plays an important role. The ingredient may already have the inherent properties; the way the ingredient is sourced, processed, extracted and formulated determines how much of that value is retained in the finished product.

For us, the role of science is not to change the essence of an Ayurvedic ingredient, but to help preserve its integrity as well as making its benefits more consistent, effective and relevant in a modern format. The formulation still needs to respect the ingredient, its traditional context as well as the way it has been used, while using modern research, testing and formulation expertise to ensure that the final product delivers on its intended purpose.

Q. What are some Ayurvedic skincare practices that you believe still hold relevance for today’s consumer? Swagatika Das: A lot of traditional beauty rituals still make sense because they are rooted in simple, ingredient-led care. Ingredients such as turmeric, hibiscus, neem, oils and ubtans have remained relevant because people continue to value what they can do for the skin and hair. What has changed is how people want to incorporate them into everyday life.

Today, consumers want these rituals to be easier to follow, with products that are not messy, do not involve too many steps, can be carried easily and used whenever needed, whether at home or on the go. The idea is not to make the ritual complicated, but to bring the benefits of familiar ingredients into formats that fit naturally into a busy lifestyle. That is where traditional beauty practices can continue to remain relevant for the modern consumer.

Q. Many people are moving towards simpler skincare routines. Do you think the current obsession with multiple active ingredients is making skincare unnecessarily complicated? Swagatika Das: I do think skincare can get a bit too complicated when people buy different products based on what's trending rather than what their skin actually needs. It's not always good to use products that have different actives, as it can make your skin more sensitive and dry.

A good skincare routine is made up of products that are suitable and needed for your skin type. Not using a lot of products with different actives but using a few products regularly for cleansing, moisturising, sun protection and treating specific problems may be more effective.

The principle is similar to Indian and Ayurvedic skincare which recommends using products that are needed and that would suit your skin. Modern skincare regimens should be more informed and considerate of these time-tested methods to develop effective but simple routines that are right for the individual.

Q. What is your advice to someone with sensitive skin that wants to introduce natural or Ayurvedic products into their skincare routine? Swagatika Das: I would advise them to take it slow and introduce products one by one and get to know what kind of products agree with their skin. I wouldn’t advise going all out and investing in multiple products that are natural or Ayurvedic. Know your ingredients and what you’re investing in. A patch test is always a good idea when first introducing a product, especially if you have sensitive skin. Try not to focus on what looks good but rather what is right for your skin.

10. Gen Z is increasingly interested in wellness, skin health and traditional Indian beauty rituals. What do you think is driving this renewed interest in Ayurveda? Swagatika Das: I think that there is a growing awareness among the representatives of Gen Z that a healthy lifestyle is not only related to the beauty industry. Moreover, Ayurveda is about a holistic approach to health, including the state of one’s body, mind, and surroundings. Thus, the tradition of healthy living, which Ayurveda represents, has been existing and thriving among people for ages.

What I have seen today is that young people are actively returning to the basics and educating themselves on the importance of nutrition, workouts, and other means of self-care. The same trend is reflected in the growing demand for healthier food, as well as the shift towards natural and authentic approaches in the beauty and wellness sphere.

At the same time, the members of Gen Z are sceptical about conventional wisdom. They tend to do their homework, research the ingredients and the companies’ policies, and evaluate if a certain product is worth buying. Therefore, Ayurveda fits in with the natural interests of the younger generation, which seeks to improve their lives with access to simple and authentic tools. Moreover, the active engagement of young people in the research process shows that their approach to Ayurveda and its principles is more effective.

Q. Are younger consumers looking for different things from beauty brands today compared with the previous generation? Swagatika Das: The younger generation of consumers view beauty as a highly personal and individual journey and are looking for products that are tailored to their specific needs. They still want to maintain a routine; however, it should be focused on solving their particular issues and be well-integrated into their lifestyle.

The other key trend is that younger consumers increasingly value products that are convenient and serve as an easy addition to their lifestyle and beauty routines. They seek effective yet uncomplicated solutions that will allow them to enjoy all the benefits without spending much time and effort on a tedious skincare routine. In this situation, products that fit these criteria seem much more attractive to the target audience.

For the brands, it is essential to recognise this shift and change their strategies accordingly, offering products that match the lifestyle of the target audience. Instead of forcing the customers to adjust to the production conditions, the companies should make the beauty routine as personalised and comfortable as possible.

Q. Is “chemical-free” really the right way to talk about skincare, or has the beauty industry oversimplified the natural-versus-chemical debate? Swagatika Das: I think the natural-versus-chemical debate has become far too simplistic. Everything is made up of chemicals at a scientific level, so using “chemical-free” as a blanket measure of safety or efficacy does not really help consumers make better decisions. The more useful conversation is about the ingredients being used, their purpose, the formulation, safety and whether the product delivers what it claims. Consumers deserve that level of clarity rather than fear-based messaging.

Q. Can Ayurveda and dermatological science truly coexist, or do brands sometimes use Ayurveda mainly as a marketing language? Swagatika Das: They absolutely can coexist, and I believe that is where the beauty and wellness category needs to move. Ayurveda offers the deep-rooted knowledge of ingredients, their properties and traditional uses, while modern science enables the in-depth understanding of how to harness the potential of these ingredients to create effective products.

At Nat Habit, Ayurveda is the backbone, underpinned by science that allows taking the research and knowledge about ingredients further, learning more about their nature and finding the best possible ways of formulation to create high-quality and effective formulations.

The importance of this scientific approach is that it enables proving the worth of certain ingredients and formulations.

While Ayurveda has valuable knowledge about the properties and uses of various substances, there is no guarantee that a particular product will deliver on its promises just because it has been used traditionally. The active properties of ingredients must be extracted and compounded in an effective way in order for a formulation to have the intended effect. This is why research and development in relation to Ayurveda is so important – it enables taking traditional knowledge and verifying it through experiments and evidence.

Our commitment to Ayurvedic principles combined with the pursuit of scientific excellence is what drives us to develop truly effective products, formulated in a way that allows the ingredients’ potential to positively impact the body. The use of naturally-derived ingredients combined with the know-how of modern formulation technologies, including Beracyl and LentiClear, highlights that it is not about choosing between Ayurveda and science, but rather about combining the two to be able to create the most effective products.

Q. Are consumers becoming more informed, or are they simply replacing one set of beauty trends with another? Swagatika Das: I think today’s beauty consumer is a mix of both. There will always be consumers who enjoy discovering what is new and tend to follow trends as they emerge, whether it is a new ingredient, product format or skincare routine. At the same time, there is a growing set of consumers who are much more conscious about the choices they make and take the time to understand a product before bringing it into their routine.

These consumers are not just looking at what a brand claims on the front of the pack. They are reading about the brand, looking at where and how its ingredients are sourced, understanding what goes into the formulation and checking whether the product actually reflects the philosophy the brand talks about. Reviews, ingredient lists, expert opinions and even the brand’s approach to manufacturing are becoming part of the decision-making process. For them, buying a skincare product is increasingly about understanding what they are putting on their skin and why.

At the same time, the sheer amount of information available can make things confusing. Consumers are exposed to trends, expert advice, influencer recommendations and conflicting opinions all at once. The next stage of beauty therefore needs to be about helping consumers navigate this information better, encouraging them to understand ingredients, look at evidence and make choices based on their own needs, rather than simply following every new trend. The real opportunity for the industry is to make beauty more transparent and help consumers separate meaningful information from the noise.

Q. What is one popular skincare trend today that you think consumers are getting wrong? Swagatika Das: One trend I feel is missing in today's consumer is recognising that a more elaborate, 10-step skincare regimen does not always mean the healthiest skin. The skincare industry is so heavily consumer-driven now that people are feeling pushed to try more and more products. New ingredients, serums, toners, exfoliants and treatments are released all the time and the consumer is left feeling like they need to be using every product available in order to get results. Skincare is about balance, as is Ayurveda, not about having a 10-step routine. If your skin doesn't need something, you shouldn't use it.

Excessive active-stacking can lead to consumers buying products with the same actives, or actives that are considered harmful when used together. Over-exfoliating and over-saturating the skin with unnecessary ingredients can lead to irritation, dryness, sensitivity and a compromised skin barrier. Consumers can end up creating a problem for their skin in an effort to fix another.

I think it is important to bring Ayurveda back into the skincare conversation. A healthy skincare regimen is about the basics, about keeping your skin clean, properly hydrated, protected and treated for any specific concerns. As a society, we need to stop being so obsessed with lengthy skincare routines and active-stacking. I think we are seeing the effects of that unhealthy obsession in the state of modern skincare. There needs to be a shift towards healthier, more intelligent skincare.

As an industry, we need to stop telling the consumer that our products are better because they have a higher active content and more in the ingredients list. I believe the future should be about using ingredients correctly, scientifically, at the right concentrations in appropriate formulations. Sometimes less is more!

Q. If you could bust one myth about Ayurvedic skincare, what would it be? Swagatika Das: The biggest myth I want to address is about Ayurvedic skincare not being as effective as modern skincare. This comes from Ayurveda becoming associated with home-made, traditional remedies or something that is not as serious or scientific as what we see today in the skincare space.

Ayurveda is a knowledge system and this knowledge system has had time to evolve with information and understanding of properties of various substances for beauty and wellness. So the question is not about whether an ingredient is effective or not, but what can be achieved with it in terms of formulation and delivery.

An ingredient on its own can have certain properties, but the way it is extracted, its concentration, the formulation that is created using it and how that formulation is tested and stabilised makes all the difference in how effective it will be for the skin.

This is where scientific research also plays a big role because one needs to understand the ingredient in depth to know what it can do and how it needs to be used. So for me that's how Ayurveda meets dermatological science and intersects with it; the Ayurveda part informs us about the ingredient and the science part helps us understand how to unlock and utilise the potency of that ingredient.

To me, the future of Ayurvedic skincare doesn't have to be between traditional remedies versus scientific skincare, but rather using the knowledge of Ayurveda to support and back up a formulation that has been prepared correctly and that has proven efficacy. I think then Ayurvedic ingredients and Ayurvedic skincare can be just as relevant to the modern consumer.

Similar articles for you Want salon-like hair at home? Here are 7 hair straighteners to make styling easier

How to ace your Garba makeup look so it stays put all night

From bouncy blowouts to glamorous curls, here are 10 hair styling tools to get ready for Diwali parties