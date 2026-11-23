The saree has always been a wardrobe classic, but who says it has to be worn with a conventional blouse and a predictable drape? Bollywood's leading ladies have repeatedly shown that the six-yard silhouette is far more versatile than we give it credit for. From pairing it with trousers to experimenting with dhoti-inspired drapes, these celebrity looks offer plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to give traditional dressing a contemporary spin.

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If you love sarees but find yourself reaching for the same old styling formula, here are five ways to wear one differently, taking cues from Bollywood celebrities.

1. Swap the petticoat for trousers

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Who says a saree always needs a traditional underskirt? Shilpa Shetty has experimented with a pre-draped saree paired with trousers, giving the traditional ensemble a sharp Indo-Western edge. The combination creates a more structured silhouette while retaining the fluidity of the pallu.

It is an interesting option for anyone who enjoys contemporary ethnic dressing and wants to experiment with the saree without losing its familiar appeal.

2. Give the traditional drape a dhoti-inspired twist

For a more dramatic take, look towards Sonakshi Sinha, who has embraced the dhoti-style saree. Instead of the conventional pleats and pallu arrangement, this interpretation introduces the shape and movement of dhoti pants into the drape.

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The result is a fusion silhouette that feels playful, fashion-forward and particularly suited to occasions where you want your outfit to stand out.

3. Bring power dressing into the picture

A saree and a blazer might not be the most obvious pairing, but Mouni Roy made a case for the combination with a black striped saree, a white shirt, a golden tie and a blazer with gold accents.

The look borrows from classic menswear and gives the saree an unexpected boardroom-meets-eveningwear aesthetic. It is proof that traditional Indian dressing can work with elements of power dressing without looking out of place.

4. Turn the saree into the blouse

Ananya Panday took experimentation a step further by styling a one-shoulder saree as a blouse and pairing it with men's dhoti trousers. The unconventional combination brought together two traditional Indian garments in an entirely unexpected way.

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{{^usCountry}} This is a particularly interesting styling idea for those who enjoy playing with proportions and treating familiar garments as something entirely different. 5. Experiment with unexpected textures {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a particularly interesting styling idea for those who enjoy playing with proportions and treating familiar garments as something entirely different. 5. Experiment with unexpected textures {{/usCountry}}

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If changing the drape feels like too much of a fashion leap, take inspiration from Malaika Arora, who has made a statement in a pre-draped black leather saree paired with a crop top blouse.

The unexpected texture gives the traditional silhouette a bold, contemporary feel. It also shows how a saree can move beyond conventional festive fabrics and become a striking eveningwear choice.

The six yards, reimagined

From trousers and dhoti-inspired silhouettes to menswear-inspired layering and unconventional textures, Bollywood celebrities have shown that the saree need not be restricted to one styling formula. The beauty of the garment lies in its adaptability, and sometimes all it takes is one unexpected styling choice to make it feel completely new.

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Saree styling tips: FAQs What are some unconventional ways to style a saree? You can give a saree a contemporary twist by pairing it with trousers, experimenting with a dhoti-style drape, wearing a shirt as a blouse or opting for a statement crop top. Which Bollywood celebrities have experimented with unconventional saree styling? Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora have all experimented with contemporary saree looks, from trouser pairings and dhoti drapes to menswear-inspired styling. How can you make a saree look Indo-western? Experiment with unexpected pairings such as a crisp white shirt, a statement belt, a structured jacket or a contemporary crop top. Keep the saree as the focal point and let the styling do the rest. Can you wear trousers with a saree? Yes. Pairing a saree with tailored trousers instead of a traditional petticoat creates a modern fusion look. Take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty's pre-draped saree styling.

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