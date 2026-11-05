7 Diwali gifts under 1,000 that your friends and family will appreciate; Go beyond mithai boxes

Diwali gifting often revolves around familiar choices such as mithai boxes, dry fruit hampers and decorative diyas. While these traditional presents never go out of style, there is something special about choosing a gift that reflects the recipient's interests and personality. Whether you are visiting a friend's home, surprising a colleague or putting together a festive present for a family member, you do not necessarily have to spend a fortune to make someone feel special.

7 Diwali gifts for your loved ones (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

With plenty of interesting options available online, you can explore practical gifts, aesthetically pleasing and a little different from the usual festive offerings. From home fragrances and coffee accessories to skincare essentials and personalised keepsakes, here are 7 unconventional Diwali gifting ideas under ₹1,000 worth considering.

7 unconventional gifts for your loved ones:

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A mini indoor plant or a terrarium:

For friends and family who enjoy gardening or decorating their homes, a small indoor plant makes a refreshing Diwali gift. Succulents, money plants and low-maintenance desk plants are suitable options for people who may not have much time for gardening. You could also consider a miniature terrarium in a glass container, which adds a decorative touch to a work desk, bookshelf or coffee table. Pair it with a small handwritten note wishing the recipient growth and prosperity.

Personalised coffee mug set:

Instead of gifting another box of chocolates, consider a personalised coffee mug for someone who enjoys their daily cup of tea or coffee. Choose a design featuring their initials, a favourite quote or an illustration that reflects their personality. You can find interesting ceramic and printed mug options on Amazon.in, including decorative coffee mugs that work well as standalone gifts. This is a practical choice for colleagues, friends and family members who appreciate everyday essentials with a personal touch.

Home decoratives:

For someone who enjoys refreshing their living space, home décor accessories make thoughtful Diwali gifts. Instead of opting for traditional festive decorations, consider decorative ceramic vases, statement trays, miniature sculptures or aesthetically designed planters. These pieces can add character to a coffee table, bookshelf or bedside corner without requiring a complete home makeover. Look for neutral shades, earthy finishes and versatile designs that complement different interior styles. Amazon.in offers several budget-friendly home décor accents that can make attractive gifts while staying within the ₹1,000 budget.

Self-care kit:

A self-care kit is a lovely way to encourage someone to take a break during the festive rush. Consider assembling a small collection of hand creams, lip balms, sheet masks, bath essentials or body lotions. You can either purchase a ready-made gift set or combine individual products based on the recipient's preferences. If you are gifting skincare, choose familiar products and consider the person's skin type and sensitivities rather than experimenting with unfamiliar formulations.

A perfume set:

A perfume gift set is a lovely choice for someone who enjoys experimenting with fragrances. Rather than picking a full-sized perfume without knowing the recipient's preferences, consider a mini fragrance collection or a set featuring different scent profiles. From fresh citrus and floral notes to woody and musky fragrances, these kits allow recipients to explore different options. You can also look for body mist and perfume combinations or travel-friendly fragrance sets on Amazon.in. Choose an attractive gift box to make the presentation feel special without exceeding your ₹1,000 budget.

An aroma diffuser:

An aroma diffuser is a useful gift for someone who enjoys relaxing at home after a busy day. Unlike conventional decorative presents, it combines functionality with an element of everyday wellness. Depending on your budget, you can choose a compact electric diffuser or a simple reed diffuser set. Pair it with a fragrance oil or a small assortment of essential oils, checking the manufacturer's usage and safety instructions. Neutral-coloured designs can also blend easily with different home interiors.

Scented candle:

A scented candle is a thoughtful alternative to a traditional festive hamper, especially for someone who enjoys creating a cosy atmosphere at home. From floral and vanilla fragrances to sandalwood and coffee-inspired notes, there are plenty of options to explore. You can choose a single statement candle in a decorative jar or a set of smaller candles in different fragrances. Look for attractive packaging and reusable containers that can double as décor once the candle has been used.

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