8 Best sarees for Diwali celebrations to shop during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Diwali dressing is an opportunity to bring out traditional Indian wear, whether you prefer the richness of a Kanjivaram-style saree or the understated appeal of a solid silk-inspired drape. A saree can work for a family puja, an office celebration or an evening gathering, with the blouse, jewellery and footwear helping determine how formal the final look feels.

Sarees for Diwali (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

If you're shopping for a new festive outfit, consider the fabric, border, embellishment and overall design before making a choice. Zari borders and sequins can add a celebratory touch, while printed and solid sarees offer alternatives for those who prefer a more understated look. Amazon has options across these styles, including cotton-silk, georgette, linen-silk and tussar designs.

8 Sarees to consider for your Diwali wardrobe:

This Flosive saree combines a cotton-silk design with a golden zari border and butti work, bringing together two details associated with traditional festive dressing. Its handloom-style aesthetic makes it an option to consider if you want a classic saree for Diwali without relying on heavy all-over embellishment.

Why consider it: The combination of a zari border and butti detailing gives the saree visual interest while keeping the design rooted in traditional Indian wear. The listing also positions it for festive and office wear.

How to style it: Pair it with a gold-toned blouse, traditional jhumkas and a simple bangle stack. For a family puja, finish the look with a small potli bag and embellished flats.

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If you prefer a printed saree with additional detailing, this georgette option combines a printed design with Aari embroidery. The mix can be worth considering for festive occasions when you want a balance between pattern and embellishment rather than an entirely plain or heavily decorated saree.

Why consider it: A printed base with embroidered details offers a different aesthetic from traditional zari-border sarees. Check the listing images closely to assess the print, embroidery placement and overall colour combination.

How to style it: Choose earrings that complement the colours in the print and keep the necklace relatively minimal if the embroidery is prominent. Heeled sandals can complete the look for an evening celebration.

For shoppers drawn to traditional Kanjivaram-inspired styling, this SGF11 saree combines a soft cotton-linen-silk blend with a blouse piece. Its fabric blend and design details are worth examining before purchase, particularly if you are looking for a saree that feels appropriate for daytime festivities as well as family occasions.

Why consider it: The listed fabric combination offers an alternative to sarees described simply as silk. Check the product details to understand the exact material composition and care requirements.

How to style it: Pair it with a coordinated blouse, temple-style earrings and a few bangles. A neatly draped pallu can help highlight the saree's border and overall design.

This Monjolika Fashion saree combines a Kanjivaram-style design with a Pashmina soft-silk description and comes with a blouse piece, according to the listing title. It is an option to explore if you want a traditional-inspired saree for a festive gathering or wedding-related occasion.

Why consider it: The Kanjivaram-style aesthetic can lend a more traditional feel to a festive outfit. Since the title uses several fabric and style descriptions, verify the exact fabric composition and finish on the product page before buying.

How to style it: Consider a contrasting blouse if the saree's colour combination allows it, along with gold-toned jewellery and a structured clutch. Keep the accessories coordinated with the saree's actual border and embellishment.

For an evening Diwali celebration, this SIRIL saree is worth considering if you prefer embellishment. The listing describes a Vichitra silk saree with sequins, embroidery and lace detailing, giving it a more decorative direction than a simple solid or printed drape.

Why consider it: Sequins and lace can add visual detail for evening events, especially when you want your saree to stand out in festive photographs. Check the listing images to see how extensively the embellishments are used.

How to style it: Pair it with a blouse that complements the saree's finish, statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle. Avoid an overly elaborate necklace if the saree already has prominent sequins or lace.

A solid saree is a useful alternative if you prefer understated festive dressing. This Soch tussar saree offers a different direction from the embroidered and printed designs in this roundup, allowing accessories and blouse styling to play a bigger role in the finished look.

Why consider it: Solid sarees can be styled in different ways for multiple occasions. Before ordering, check the product description for the exact fabric composition, colour and care instructions.

How to style it: Add a contrasting blouse, statement earrings and a metallic clutch. For a more traditional Diwali look, consider a bangle stack and a small bindi.

This SGF11 soft-silk saree is another option for shoppers who gravitate towards Kanjivaram-style festive wear. It comes with a blouse piece according to the listing title, making it worth comparing with the cotton-linen-silk option earlier in this list.

Why consider it: If you are choosing between two traditional-inspired sarees, compare their colours, borders, fabric descriptions and customer photographs rather than relying on the style name alone.

How to style it: Pair it with a coordinated or contrasting blouse, gold-toned jewellery and traditional footwear. A neatly pleated pallu can help create a polished look for a family celebration.

Rounding off the list is this C J Enterprise Kanjivaram silk saree, which is described as a wedding-style design and comes with a blouse piece. It is worth exploring if you prefer a traditional saree silhouette for a more formal Diwali gathering or a family occasion during the festive season.

Why consider it: The Kanjivaram-inspired design makes it an option to compare with the other traditional styles in this roundup. Check the product page carefully for fabric composition, border details, blouse information and customer feedback before purchasing.

How to style it: Choose traditional gold-toned jewellery, a structured blouse and embellished footwear. If the saree has a detailed border, keep the pallu arrangement neat so the design remains visible.

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How to choose the right saree for Diwali

The best saree for Diwali depends on the occasion and the kind of outfit you feel comfortable wearing.

For a family puja: Consider a traditional-inspired saree with a zari border, butti work or a classic drape.

For an evening celebration: Sequins, lace or embroidery can add a dressier finish. Balance the detailing with simpler accessories.

For understated dressing: A solid saree lets you experiment with a contrasting blouse, statement earrings or a bold clutch.

For repeat wear: Choose a colour and design that you can style for weddings, family functions or other celebrations beyond Diwali.

Before buying online: Verify the fabric composition, blouse-piece details, saree length, care instructions, size or fit information where applicable, and return policy. Product names alone may not fully describe the material or finish.

Remember that the blouse can change the overall look of a saree significantly. A traditional blouse and gold jewellery can make a simple drape feel festive, while a more contemporary blouse can give a classic saree a modern finish.

Whether you prefer traditional Kanjivaram-style designs, embroidered georgette or a solid tussar saree, there are several directions to consider for Diwali dressing. Start with the occasion, compare the fabric and design details, and choose accessories that complement rather than compete with the saree.

Before placing an order, check the current Amazon listing for product specifications, available colours, customer reviews and pricing. This will help you choose a saree that suits both your festive plans and your wardrobe.

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Sarees for Diwali celebration: FAQs Which sarees are suitable for Diwali celebrations? Kanjivaram-style, cotton-silk, embroidered georgette and solid tussar sarees are all options to consider. Choose according to the occasion, fabric preference and level of embellishment you like.

What should I check before buying a saree on Amazon? Check the fabric composition, saree length, blouse-piece details, colour options, customer reviews, care instructions and return policy. Verify the product listing before ordering.

Which saree is suitable for a daytime Diwali puja? A traditional-inspired saree with a zari border or butti detailing can work well for a daytime puja. Consider the weather, comfort and ease of draping when choosing the fabric.

How can I style a saree for a Diwali party? Pair your saree with a complementary blouse, earrings, bangles and festive footwear. For heavily embellished sarees, keep the remaining accessories relatively simple.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.