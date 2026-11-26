Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav Bhatia, is the new kid on the block you need to look out for when it comes to menswear inspiration. The superstar's son recently attended Jaipur's year-long 300th-anniversary celebrations, which began on November 18, 2026 (its 299th Foundation Day) and will run through November 18, 2027.
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Aarav Bhatia in Rohit Bal
Menswear stylist Rahul Vijay took to Instagram on November 25 to share pictures of Aarav Bhatia dressed in a sleek, tailored ensemble from late designer Rohit Bal's label. According to him, the outfit featured a velvet black jacket which is the Indian version of the 'Le Smoking jacket'. “Trust @rohitbalofficial to come up with an Indian version of the Le Smoking jacket! Aarav Bhatia in @rohitbalofficial for 300 years of Jaipur celebrations,” he wrote.
The Le Smoking jacket features a raised bandhgala collar, an open front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a sleek, tailored fit that hugs the wearer's frame, delicate gold embroidery inspired by floral vines, and a colourful breast embroidered pattern inspired by a bird.
The styling{{/usCountry}}
The Le Smoking jacket features a raised bandhgala collar, an open front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a sleek, tailored fit that hugs the wearer's frame, delicate gold embroidery inspired by floral vines, and a colourful breast embroidered pattern inspired by a bird.
The styling{{/usCountry}}
Aarav wore a crisp, classic white shirt underneath the velvet jacket. It has a pleated design on the front, button closures, full-length sleeves with the cuffs peeking out of the jacket, and a sleek fit. He tucked it inside a silk cummerbund. Black straight-fit pants with a slightly baggy fall completed the look.
The jacket is the show stealer of Aarav's look, which he further accentuated with a moustache, light dusting of a ‘morning-after’ beard look, and hair slicked back to create a sharp aesthetic.
All about the Le Smoking jacket
According to Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, the Le Smoking is the iconic women's tuxedo suit and jacket introduced by French designer Yves Saint Laurent in his Autumn-Winter 1966 collection.
Drawing on Victorian smoking jackets and menswear tailoring, it adapted traditionally masculine eveningwear for women. With sharp shoulders, a cinched waist, and elongated trousers, this garment was meant to be worn in a smoking room to protect one’s clothing from the smell of cigars.
Saint Laurent’s tuxedo, however, was not an exact copy of the men’s tuxedo. He used the same codes but adapted it to the female body. Rohit Bal's version of the jacket skips the notch lapels and adapts the iconic Indian bandhgala.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.
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