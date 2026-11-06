Aishwarya Rai's top 5 iconic saree serves: From latest red Diwali look to her Cannes debut in canary yellow drape

Designer Manish Malhotra hosted his annual Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence last night, November 5. It is one of the most anticipated Diwali parties of the festive season, and Aishwarya Rai graced the celebrations in one of her most vibrant looks yet, after almost three years. The star arrived, dressed in a red saree, with her actor husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

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This is not the first time Aishwarya has delivered a head-turning sartorial moment in a saree. The star has had some of the most celebrated saree moments in Indian cinema and global fashion history. Here's a look back at some of her iconic saree looks, including this red number:

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2026: Aishwarya Rai dazzles in a red saree

Red is one of the most auspicious colours of the festive season, and Aishwarya picked the most vibrant shades to attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. She was dressed from head to toe in the designer's creations: a chiffon silk saree with a matching blouse and artisanal jewels.

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{{^usCountry}} The red saree features a minimal drape, elevated by beautiful gold borders. A simple, vibrant red blouse completed the actor's festive look. Aishwarya picked artisanal jewellery pieces, including a statement neckpiece featuring Kundan diamonds and precious pearls, emerald-diamond rings, and jhumki earrings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The red saree features a minimal drape, elevated by beautiful gold borders. A simple, vibrant red blouse completed the actor's festive look. Aishwarya picked artisanal jewellery pieces, including a statement neckpiece featuring Kundan diamonds and precious pearls, emerald-diamond rings, and jhumki earrings. {{/usCountry}}

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A signature, classic, bold red lip complemented by feathered brows, black eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, lightly dusted pink eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, and a beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.

2002: Cannes canary yellow look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes debut

Designed by Neeta Lulla for the premiere of Devdas, the Queen of Cannes made her debut at the international film festival in a vibrant canary yellow silk saree. Decked in intricate gold borders, the drape remains one of her most-referenced and iconic red-carpet looks.

2025: The Cannes ivory saree

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Aishwarya Rai poses for the photo call at Cannes.

In 2025, after facing criticism for her past red-carpet looks at Cannes, Aishwarya served up one of her most-loved sartorial moments in an ivory saree, also designed by Manish Malhotra. She turned heads globally in a handwoven ivory Banarasi saree featuring real silver and rose-gold work, styled with statement Manish Malhotra heritage ruby-and-uncut-diamond jewellery.

2018: The red Sabyasachi saree

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Red has always been Aishwarya's favourite when it comes to sarees. For Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding celebrations in Mumbai, she made headlines in an opulent red-and-gold handwoven Banarsi silk saree adorned with gold motifs throughout. A choker necklace and bangles rounded off her look.

2007: Wedding Kanjeevaram saree

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For her wedding to Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya wore a traditional Kanjeevaram silk saree with a distinct golden-orange hue designed by Neeta Lulla. The most remarkable element of the saree was the extensive use of pure gold threadwork through intricate motifs. She wore her hair in a traditional braided updo and wore timeless, traditional South Indian gold jewellery.