From Akshay Kumar's son Aarav to Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, stars steal the show at Diwali bash in glamorous festive looks

Diwali is just around the corner, and the festive fun has already kicked off in Bollywood with annual pre-Diwali bashes underway. Last night, on November 4, several celebrities stepped out in Mumbai, dressed to the nines to attend Michael Kors' Diwali bash. The guest list included stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Kumar, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Palak Tiwari, Natasa Stankovic, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Anjini Dhawan, among others. Here's a look at who wore what:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

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Sonakshi opted for a deep black brocade anarkali kurta set for the Diwali bash. She was accompanied by her husband, Zaheer, who complemented her in a golden-beige traditional ensemble featuring a short, relaxed kurta and flared silk pants. Sonakshi styled her anarkali suit with jhumki earrings, a centre-parted bun adorned with a silver hair jewel, a potli bag, and minimal glam.

Aarav Bhatia

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{{^usCountry}} Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav Bhatia, opted for an ivory look for the Diwali bash. He served a dapper, traditional sartorial moment in a short chikankari kurta with intricate zari embroidery along the borders and a plunging V-neckline. He completed the ensemble with an organza dupatta and ivory silk pants with a flared silhouette. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav Bhatia, opted for an ivory look for the Diwali bash. He served a dapper, traditional sartorial moment in a short chikankari kurta with intricate zari embroidery along the borders and a plunging V-neckline. He completed the ensemble with an organza dupatta and ivory silk pants with a flared silhouette. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha {{/usCountry}}

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Ali Fazal opted for a sleek, tailored ensemble for the Diwali bash, wearing a chocolate-brown blazer and matching pants. He styled the classic, notch-lapel suit with a yellow-coloured printed crew-neck T-shirt, dress shoes, and a bracelet watch. Meanwhile, Richa complemented him in a vibrant blue anarkali suit set styled with jhumki earrings and minimal glam.

Natasa Stankovic

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Natasa turned heads at the event in a gorgeous lemon-yellow lehenga set, featuring a strapless bustier blouse adorned with beaded tassels along the borders, a sweetheart neckline, and a cropped silhouette. She paired it with a tulle lehenga skirt, a bracelet, rings, and dangling earrings. The delicate floral embroidery on the ensemble stole the show.

Kritika Kamra

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Serving sheer elegance in a saree look, Kritika Kamra arrived at the Michael Kors party in a rani pink, ultra-elegant silk saree, which she styled with a deep purple, spaghetti-strapped blouse featuring a scoop neckline and a tailored silhouette. A chunky bracelet, an oxidised silver necklace adorned with gems, minimal glam, statement rings, and side-parted, shoulder-length tresses rounded off her look.