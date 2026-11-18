Alia Bhatt was among the many stars who attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 awards ceremony in Mumbai last night, November 17. The actor, in a custom Ritu Kumar black-and-gold gown, channelled princess energy at the event, which was also attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Kate Middleton debuts late Queen Elizabeth's sparkling emerald-diamond necklace for Earthshot Prize with Prince William in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt attends the Earthshot Prize Awards

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton hosted the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai. The ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre brought together Bollywood celebrities, innovators, entrepreneurs, and environmental advocates. For the occasion, Alia's custom Ritu Kumar look stole the spotlight.

Alia Bhatt poses for a photo on the green carpet ahead of the Earthshot Prize award ceremony.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the black-and-antique-gold ensemble features a structured, strapless corset blouse paired with an embellished skirt featuring intricate embroidery and mirror work. A strapless sweetheart design with a plunging neckline, paired with a corseted bodice, a cinched waist that defines Alia's figure, and a voluminous skirt, added regal charm to the look.

The styling

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt wore it with a black dupatta draped around her neck, featuring intricate design and lace borders. She accessorised the ensemble with statement gold jewellery pieces, including a stunning embellished arm cuff or bajuband, cocktail rings, and dangling earrings with a chain that wraps around her ear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt wore it with a black dupatta draped around her neck, featuring intricate design and lace borders. She accessorised the ensemble with statement gold jewellery pieces, including a stunning embellished arm cuff or bajuband, cocktail rings, and dangling earrings with a chain that wraps around her ear. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

To let her dress shine, Alia opted for a clean-girl look, tying her tresses into a slicked-back top knot. For the glam, she chose feathered brows, fluttery eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a soft, dewy base.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and his wife Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales pose on the green carpet during the Earthshot Prize Awards.

About the Earthshot Prize Awards

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prince William presented five Earthshot Prize winners with 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) each Tuesday, recognising their efforts to tackle the world’s climate challenges. The Earthshot Prize winners were selected from 15 finalists. The Prince of Wales established the prize through his Royal Foundation in 2020 to encourage inventors and entrepreneurs to develop technologies to combat global warming and mitigate its effects.

Meanwhile, Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Kate, began their visit to Mumbai on Monday. The couple have played street cricket in Mumbai, ridden in an electric rickshaw, and met leading figures from India’s cricket, fashion and film industries. They are scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The trip marks a significant step in Kate’s return to overseas royal engagements, after she announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment following major abdominal surgery.