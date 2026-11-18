For the awards ceremony in Mumbai, Prince William traded the tuxedo for a black Manish Malhotra bandhgala. Alongside him, Kate Middleton wore a red Mahima Mahajan anarkali with gold detailing. However, it was her emerald-and-diamond jewellery, matching the details of her dress, that stole the show.

Also Read | Kate Middleton looks like desi fairytale princess in anarkali, Prince William complements her in black ensemble at Earthshot Prize 2026

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai. The royal couple is in India to attend the Earthshot Prize events and meet young environmental innovators from across the world.

The Princess of Wales chose the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s spectacular emerald and diamond tassel necklace and matching earrings for last night's Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. The historic piece of jewellery is from Queen Elizabeth’s Emerald Tassel Suite. While Kate wore the necklace for the first time at the awards, she previously wore the set’s earrings and bracelet during a March 2022 visit to Jamaica.

According to The Court Jeweller, Queen Elizabeth first wore the jewels in 1989 during a state visit from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Later, the Queen wore the magnificent jewels on several occasions, including at a dinner at Buckingham Palace during the G7 Summit in 1991 and a 2011 dinner with former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The outfits Both the Prince and Princess of Wales paid tribute to the host country with their ensembles. Kate's red anarkali dress features desi design elements and a rich bandhani print, elevated with gold and green accents enriching the bodice. The V-neckline adds a delicate touch to the attire.

Looking every bit like a desi royal princess, Kate was all smiles as she posed with Prince William, who looked dapper in a black velvet jacket and matching trousers.