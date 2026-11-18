Kate Middleton debuts late Queen Elizabeth's sparkling emerald-diamond necklace for Earthshot Prize with Prince William in Mumbai
The Princess of Wales wore Queen Elizabeth II’s emerald-and-diamond tassel necklace and matching earrings to the Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai. The royal couple is in India to attend the Earthshot Prize events and meet young environmental innovators from across the world.
Also Read | Kate Middleton looks like desi fairytale princess in anarkali, Prince William complements her in black ensemble at Earthshot Prize 2026
For the awards ceremony in Mumbai, Prince William traded the tuxedo for a black Manish Malhotra bandhgala. Alongside him, Kate Middleton wore a red Mahima Mahajan anarkali with gold detailing. However, it was her emerald-and-diamond jewellery, matching the details of her dress, that stole the show.
Princess Kate's jewellery
The Princess of Wales chose the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s spectacular emerald and diamond tassel necklace and matching earrings for last night's Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. The historic piece of jewellery is from Queen Elizabeth’s Emerald Tassel Suite. While Kate wore the necklace for the first time at the awards, she previously wore the set’s earrings and bracelet during a March 2022 visit to Jamaica.
According to The Court Jeweller, Queen Elizabeth first wore the jewels in 1989 during a state visit from the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Later, the Queen wore the magnificent jewels on several occasions, including at a dinner at Buckingham Palace during the G7 Summit in 1991 and a 2011 dinner with former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
The outfits
Both the Prince and Princess of Wales paid tribute to the host country with their ensembles. Kate's red anarkali dress features desi design elements and a rich bandhani print, elevated with gold and green accents enriching the bodice. The V-neckline adds a delicate touch to the attire.
Looking every bit like a desi royal princess, Kate was all smiles as she posed with Prince William, who looked dapper in a black velvet jacket and matching trousers.
The Mumbai visit
The royal couple's Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro, and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.
Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, after which she also underwent treatment. Following post-operative tests from abdominal surgery, Kate completed preventative chemotherapy later that year, and officially shared that she is in remission as of January 2025. Later, Princess Kate resumed her prominent role as a member of the royal family in welcoming foreign dignitaries during state visits.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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