Ever since Britain's royal couple landed in India, they have been serving one fantastic look after another, showcasing a range of styles, from casual and contemporary to sleek and formal. This time, they embraced desi-inspired attires, looking mesmerising and majestic.

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Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, looking like they had stepped straight out of a desi fairytale in their regal ensembles.