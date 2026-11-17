Kate has styled a sharply tailored, double-breasted blazer with a fitted waist and structured shoulders. It features a deep V-shaped front created by the overlapping lapels, lending the jacket a sleek, elongated appearance. Her blazer is neatly cinched through the waist, creating a defined silhouette without looking overly fitted.

Kate Middleton made an appearance at the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai along with Simone Ashley and Prince William. She was spotted in a vibrant electric-blue pantsuit that perfectly balances royal elegance with contemporary power dressing. Here’s a breakdown of her look.

The vivid electric-blue shade gives the classic tailoring a contemporary edge. She has paired the look with matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that feature a fluid, straight-to-wide-leg silhouette, a relaxed fall that creates movement and balances the structured upper half.

Accessories, hairstyle, and makeup She opted for pointed-toe heels in a complementary blue tone. The sleek footwear maintains the monochromatic aesthetic and helps visually elongate the legs. Kate’s brunette hair is styled in a neat, softly voluminous blowout, with a subtle side parting and gentle movement through the lengths. The hair is worn open, framing her face beautifully. She kept her makeup understated and polished, with softly defined eyes with mascara, naturally shaped eyebrows, a subtle flush of colour on the cheeks, and a muted pink-nude lip.

Kate kept the accessories minimal, allowing the statement suit to remain the hero. She opted for delicate, elongated drop earrings that add a subtle touch of sparkle and elegance, and a ring that adds a small finishing detail to her otherwise understated styling.