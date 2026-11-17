His remark referred to the Mahindra UDO, an electric three-wheeler developed by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility. According to the company's official launch announcement , UDO means "to fly" in Hindi. The vehicle, launched in February 2026, features an aircraft-inspired design and is marketed as an "autoplane".

Taking to X, Mahindra wrote: "A Prince, a Princess and a Flying Machine. Well, almost! But when it’s a Mahindra UDO, who needs wings to fly?"

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a witty reaction after Britain's Prince William drove his wife, Kate Middleton, in a Mahindra electric autorickshaw during their visit to Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17.

Prince William drives Kate Middleton in e-rickshaw According to Reuters, Prince William took the wheel of the electric three-wheeler along Mumbai's waterfront overlooking the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, while Kate sat in the back.

The vehicle, decorated with the Earthshot Prize's colours and logo, was manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, one of the 15 finalists shortlisted for this year's environmental awards.

As reported by The Independent, William described the experience as "brilliant", while Kate said she found the backseat "very comfortable".

William also joked with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility chief executive Suman Mishra after completing the ride.

"I didn’t crash your vehicle, so you’re OK," he said.

Mahindra among Earthshot Prize finalists Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is competing in the Clean Our Air category for its efforts to expand affordable electric transportation and reduce urban air pollution.

According to the company's September announcement, more than 400,000 Mahindra electric three-wheelers had collectively travelled over nine billion kilometres, helping avoid approximately 185,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Another Indian organisation, Mahila Housing Trust, has been shortlisted in the Fix Our Climate category for its community-led climate resilience initiatives.

William and Kate's Mumbai visit The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Mumbai on Monday for a three-day visit centred on the Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2020.

(Also read: Kate and William in Mumbai: No autographs and other royal protocol rules they must follow)

Their engagements included playing gully cricket with schoolchildren alongside Sachin Tendulkar, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.

The Earthshot Prize 2026 ceremony is scheduled for November 17 in Mumbai, where five winners will each receive £1 million to expand their environmental projects.