Last night, the couple attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly, where William spoke about India’s role in finding solutions to environmental challenges. He also praised two Indian innovations shortlisted for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, for their work in affordable housing and cleaner urban transport.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had arrived in the Indian city on Monday for the annual environmental awards, founded by Prince William in 2020.

Britain’s Prince William today drove an e-rickshaw, with wife Kate Middleton in the backseat, to meet the finalists of the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai. The electric three-wheeler from Mahindra Last Mile Mobility — one of the finalists of the Earthshot Prize — was branded with the colours and logo of the prize.

After playing gully cricket with schoolchildren, meeting Sachin Tendulkar, riding the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly yesterday, Prince William and Kate started Day 2 in Mumbai by taking an e-rickshaw ride at Bandra-Worli Sea Link promenade.

The future king of England drove the electric three-wheeler while Kate sat in the back. The couple then disembarked from the Mahindra e-rickshaw to meet the finalists of the Earthshot Prize ahead of the prize ceremony.

William and Kate are on a three-day visit to India, marking their first joint overseas trip since Kate’s cancer diagnosis in 2024. Their itinerary also includes a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The Earthshot Prize The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17. The awards recognise efforts in five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.

(Also read: Prince William and Kate Middleton's first few hours in India: Kulhad chai and gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar)

During his address last night, Prince William praised India’s efforts towards clean energy and sustainable development. He also spoke about how economic growth and protecting the environment can go hand in hand.

“There is a phrase in Hindi: ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’. A world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white, and not presented as a series of false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature, but in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)